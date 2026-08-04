Country music tours aren't plentiful in fall 2026, but they may be powerful.

Electric shows from an all-time great touring artist, intimate moments with another OG and country music's boldest female star, and holiday shows help make this list of the seven hottest tours to close the year.

The lineup is thin with several A-listers choosing to wrap up their touring commitment before fall begins. There's plenty of value to be found however.

Related: Country Music Tours Scheduled for 2026 [Full List]

Frazer Harrison, Getty Images Frazer Harrison, Getty Images

It's hardly spoiling anything to say Garth Brooks makes this list. He's perhaps the greatest live performer in country music history and he's still doing it at a high level, even in his 60s.

The new Blame It All on My Roots Tour figures to rely heavily on his catalog of hits, but historically he's always found ways to slip in a few cover songs. That's where each individual show really shines.

The other six artists on this list are younger and they haven't been around as long as the "Friends In Low Places" singer. Three solo women, three solo men and one country duo make the cut.

Missing are artists like Jelly Roll, Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs as all are finished touring for the year, or will be by the time autumn begins. This points to a new trend for artists dominating the genre.

Instead of dozens of arena or amphitheater concerts, they're scheduling select stadium shows across America and asking fans to come to them. Prices for these shows are often outrageous, which may explain why there are so few in Fall 2026.

It's hard to convince someone to pay $500 for a stadium concert ticket when Garth is only charging $153 for floor seats to his show.