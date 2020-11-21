Country musicians hope to return to the road in 2021, with several already planning full tours for the year. Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs and Chris Stapleton are among the artists with arena and stadium dates on the calendar for 2021.

The words "subject to change" have never meant so much as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic shows no signs of tapering off. A vaccine appears to be the only way many promoters will allow fans through the gates, and it's still unclear how and when that will be administered. There's little doubt the first artists on this list (Kane Brown, Stapleton, Maren Morris) have contingency plans or at least have an idea on how they'll keep crowds socially distant when they play live in 2021.

The bulk of planned country music tours will begin in spring or summer. In fact, there's been no talk of the typical winter slate of tours, and some artists are either waiting until fall or even 2022 to think about returning to the road. Needless to say, this list will be updated frequently throughout 2020, with new dates, canceled and postponed dates all added as they become available.

See All Country Music Tours Planned for 2021:

March 2021:

March 13: Kane Brown's Worldwide Beautiful Tour

April 2021:

April 21: Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show

April 30: Maren Morris' RSVP: The Tour

May 2021:

May 1: Kenny Chesney's Chillaxification Tour

May 30: Luke Bryan's Proud to Be Right Here Tour

June 2021:

June 3: Thomas Rhett's Center Point Road Tour

June 22: Luke Combs' What You See Is What You Get Tour

July 2021:

July 8: Reba McEntire's Arena Tour

July 11: Tanya Tucker's 2021 Tour

September 2021:

Sept. 8: Dan + Shay's The (Arena) Tour