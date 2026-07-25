This comprehensive list of country music tours scheduled for 2026 includes the return of several headliners who sat it out in 2025.

Which Country Stars Are Touring in 2026?

Fans didn't even need to wait until spring to enjoy the best live shows. Blake Shelton, Trace Adkins and Eric Church are three country headliners started in January, with several in February.

Riley Green, Morgan Wallen and Megan Moroney are also among the country stars with major tours on the road in 2026.

Is there a country artist you're hoping returns to the road? We hoped for a tour announcement from Carrie Underwood in 2026, but maybe that's just wishful thinking.

Read More: 9 Country Music Predictions for 2026

See all country music tour dates from your favorite artists by clicking on any link below.

All ongoing tours are at the top of this comprehensive list, with those slated to start later to follow.

This list is updated frequently to include new tours, with new dates, canceled and postponed dates all added as they become available.

READ MORE: Your 2026 Country Music Festivals Guide

Country Music Tour Scheduled for 2026:

Ongoing Tours In 2026:

Aaron Lewis' 2026 American Tour (Through Aug. 15)

Hardy's Country! Country! Tour (Through Aug. 21)

Flatland Cavalry Work of Heart Tour (Through Aug. 22)

Riley Green's Cowboy as It Gets Tour (Through Aug. 22)

Tracy Lawrence's No Alibis Tour (Through Aug. 29)

Wynonna Judd and Melissa Etheridge Raised On the Radio Tour (Through Sept. 11)

Cody Johnson's Live '26 Tour (Through Sept. 12)

Billy Currington + Kip Moore's 2026 Tour (Through Sept. 12)

Trace Adkins, 30th Anniversary Tour (Through Sept. 19)

Jason Aldean's Songs About Us Tour (Through Sept. 26)

Luke Bryan's Word On the Street Tour (Through Sept. 26)

Tim McGraw's Pawn Shop Guitar Tour (Through Sept. 26)

Megan Moroney's Cloud 9 Tour (Through Oct. 1)

Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show Tour (Through Oct. 2)

Zach Bryan's With Heaven On Tour (Through Oct. 10)

Jamey Johnson's Traveling Truebadour Tour (Through Oct. 11)

Thomas Rhett's Soundtrack To Life Tour (Through Oct. 24)

Koe Wetzel's the Night Champion World Tour (Through Oct. 30)

Ella Langley's Dandelion Tour (Through Oct. 31)

Warren Zeider's 2026 World Tour (Through Nov. 2)

Brantley Gilbert's Real American Tour (Through Nov. 7)

Gavin Adock's The Day I Hang It Up Tour (Through Nov. 14)

Lee Brice's Sunriser Tour (Through Nov. 21)

Zac Brown Band's Love & Fear Tour (Through Nov. 21)

The Bellamy Brothers 2026 50 Years of Hits Tour (Through Dec. 5)

Jason Aldean + Luke Bryan's Double Down Tour (Through Dec. 11)

August 2026

Aug. 20: Garth Brooks Blame It All On My Roots Tour (On Going)

Aug. 21: Kacey Musgraves' Middle of Nowhere Tour (Through Oct. 27)

Ethan Miller, Getty Images Ethan Miller, Getty Images

Sept. 2026

Sept. 8: Shaboozey's Outlaws Never Die Tour (Through Oct. 27)

Sept. 10: Brooks & Dunn's 2026 Neon Moon Tour (Through Oct. 9)

Sept. 11: Dan + Shay's the Young Tour (Through Nov. 7)

Sept. 17: Ashley Cooke's the Baby Blues World Tour (Through Feb. 25, 2027)

Sept. 17: Luke Bryan's Farm Tour (Through Sept. 20)

Sept. 27: Laci Kay Booth's Love Ain't for the Faint of Heart Tour (Through Oct. 15)

Sept. 30: The Chicks' Taking the Long Way Tour (Through Nov. 2)

October 2026

Oct. 8: Wynonna's Hard Truth Tour (Through Nov. 21)

November 2026

Nov. 27 — Clay Walker's Family Christmas Tour (Through Dec. 20)

Nov. 29 — Mickey Guyton & Friends Holiday Tour (Through Dec. 22)

Nov. 30 — Christmas With John Berry - 30th Anniversary Tour (Through Dec. 20)

December 2026

Dec. 10 — Lady A's the Winter's Night Tour (Through Dec. 21)