Kacey Musgraves Unveils 2024 ‘Deeper Well’ World Tour Dates

Kacey Musgraves is taking her Deeper Well album to audiences across the world this year. On Thursday (Feb. 29), the singer announced a new tour that shares its name with the project.

The 2024 Deeper Well World Tour will kick off in late April in Ireland, followed by more European and UK dates throughout the spring. Musgraves is hitting pause for the summer, but in September, her headlining shows will return with a lengthy run of stateside dates (and a couple Canadian stops.) The run will conclude in December with back-to-back hometown dates at Nashville, Tenn.'s Bridgestone Arena.

To punctuate her tour announcement, Musgraves dropped a new song called "Too Good to Be True" -- a folky, acoustic guitar-driven ballad that describes new love, combining the hopeful magic of the singer's Golden Hour era with some of the jaded edge of Star-Crossed. Even as Musgraves is soaking up the moment with her lover, she still can't help but flinch as she wonders what could go wrong, singing "Please don't be too good to be true."

Lord Huron, Father John Misty and Nickel Creek are joining Musgraves on various dates on the Deeper Well World Tour; Madi Diaz will handle the opening slot solo for all overseas stops. Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 8. However, multiple pre sales will take place ahead of time. For more details, visit Musgraves' website.

Kacey Musgraves, 2024 Deeper Well World Tour Dates:

Apr. 28 -- Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia Theatre *

May 1 -- Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso *

May 3 -- Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique *

May 5 -- Cologne, Germany @ Carlswerk Victoria *

May 6 -- Hamburg, Germany @ Docks *

May 9 -- Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow *

May 11 -- Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester *

May 13 -- Wolverhampton, UK @ The Civic at the Halls *

May 14 -- London, UK @ Roundhouse *

Sept. 4 -- State College, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Center &^

Sept. 6 -- Boston, Ma. @ TD Garden &^

Sept. 7 -- Boston, Ma. @ TD Garden&^

Sept. 9 -- Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center &^

Sept. 11 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena &^

Sept. 12 -- Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena &^

Sept. 15 -- Greenwood Village, Colo. @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre &^

Sept. 19 -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada @ Rogers Arena &^

Sept. 20 -- Seattle, Wa. @ Climate Pledge Arena &^

Sept. 23 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center &^

Sept. 24 -- San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center &^

Sept. 27 -- Glendale, Ariz. @ Desert Diamond Arena &^

Sept. 28 -- Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena &^

Oct. 1 -- San Diego, Calif. @ Pechanga Arena San Diego &^

Oct. 3 -- Inglewood, Calif. @ Kia Forum &^

Oct. 4 -- Inglewood, Calif. @ Kia Forum &^

Nov. 6 -- Laval, Québec, Canada @ Place Bell %^

Nov. 7 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena %^

Nov. 9 -- Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena %^

Nov. 10 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena %^

Nov. 12 -- Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center %^

Nov. 13 -- Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center %^

Nov. 15 -- Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center %^

Nov. 16 -- Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center %^

Nov. 21 -- Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center %^

Nov. 22 -- Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center %^

Nov. 23 -- Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center %^

Nov. 26 -- Austin, Texas @ Moody Center %^

Nov. 27 -- Austin, Texas @ Moody Center %^

Nov. 29 -- Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena %^

Nov. 30 -- Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood %^

Dec. 2 -- Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center %^

Dec. 5 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center %^

Dec. 6 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena %^

Dec. 7 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena %^