Who's Nominated for Female Artist of the Year at the 2024 ACMs?

Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBryde, Megan Moroney, Kacey Musgraves and Lainey Wilson are all nominated for Female Artist of the Year in the 2024 ACM Awards. Any one of the deserving artists could take it home when the night is over.

How Do I Watch the 2024 ACM Awards?

The 2024 ACM Awards are set to be held at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The ceremony will stream live on Prime Video on Thursday (May 16), beginning at 8PM ET/7PM CT/5PM PT.

Reba McEntire is confirmed to return as the host for the 2024 ACMs, marking a record 17 times she has hosted the ACM Awards.

