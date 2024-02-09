Kacey Musgraves' journey toward self-love and growth is on display in her uplifting new song, “Deeper Well.”

Penned with frequent collaborators Danial Tashian and Ian Fitchuk, the reflective folk-tinged tune finds Musgraves taking ownership of her life choices and journey toward inner freedom.

“Took a long time, but I learned / There's two kinds of people, one is a giver / And one's always tryin' to take/ All they can take,” Musgraves candidly notes in a verse.

“So I'm sayin' goodbye to the people / That I feel are real good at wastin' my time / No regrets, baby, I just think that maybe / You go your way and I'll go mine / It's been a real good time / But you got dark energy / Somethin' I can't unsee / And I've got to take care of myself / I found a deeper well,” she continues with unrestrained honesty in the chorus, all ready to take finally take flight on her own.

Of the song’s message, Musgraves shares, “Sometimes you reach a crossroads. Winds change direction. What you once felt drawn to doesn’t hold the same allure. You get blown off course but eventually find your footing and forage for new inspiration, new insight and deeper love somewhere else.”

Get our free mobile app

“Deeper Well” is the title track and the first preview of Musgraves’ forthcoming fifth album. Arriving March 15, the 14-track project is co-produced by Musgraves, Tashian and Fitchuk, and was recorded at Electric Lady Studio in New York City’s Greenwich Village.

“I was seeking some different environmental energy, and Electric Lady has the best mojo. Great ghosts,” the Texas native says of her location choice.

Deeper Well is available to pre-order now.

Kacey Musgraves, Deeper Well Track List:

1. "Cardinal"

2. “Deeper Well”

3. “Too Good to be True”

4. “Moving Out”

5. “Giver / Taker”

6. "Sway"

7. "Dinner With Friends"

8. "Heart of the Woods"

9. "Jade Green"

10. "The Architect"

11. "Lonely Millionaire"

12. "Heaven Is"

13. "Anime Eyes"

14. "Nothing to Be Scared Of"