Ashley McBryde Expands Her 2024 ‘The Devil I Know’ Tour
Ashley McBryde just added 31 new tour stops to her 2024 calendar. The Devil I Know Tour will now keep her busy through the spring.
The "Light on in the Kitchen" singer's fall 2023 and winter/spring 2024 trek began in October and includes two weeks in Great Britain. The new shows are centered in the United States and Canada. Opening acts include Will Jones, Kasey Tyndall, Meg McRe, JD Clayton, Harper O'Neill and Bella White.
Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public on Nov. 17, through McBryde's official website. The announcement comes five days after McBryde performed her current radio single at the 2023 CMA Awards.
Ashley McBryde's The Devil I Know Tour Dates:
Nov. 30 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE
Dec. 1 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Danforth Music Hall
Dec. 2 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Dec. 8 -- New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall
Dec. 9 -- Boston, Mass. @ Orpheum Theatre
Dec. 10 -- Glenside, Pa. @ Keswick Theatre
Dec. 14 -- Charleston, W.V. @ Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences
Dec. 15 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore Charlotte
Dec. 16 -- Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live
Jan. 17 -- Southampton, UK @ O2 Guildhall
Jan. 19 -- Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy
Jan. 20 -- London, UK Eventim Apollo
Jan. 21 -- Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
Jan. 23 -- Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
Jan. 24 -- Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
Jan. 25 -- Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
Jan. 27 -- Belfast, UK @ Waterfront Auditorium
Jan. 28 -- Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia Theatre
Feb. 22 — Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
Feb. 23 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Tabernacle
Feb. 24 — Biloxi, Miss. @ IP Casino Resort Spa — Studio A
March 1 — Boone, N.C. @ Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts
March 2 — Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
March 15 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren
March 16 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl
March 17 — El Cajon, Calif. @ The Magnolia
March 19 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
March 20 — San Francisco, Calif. @ The Fillmore
March 22 — Eugene, Ore. @ Hult Center for the Performing Arts
March 23 — Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater
March 25 — Vancouver, B.C. Canada @ The Commodore Ballroom
March 27 — Pocatello, Idaho @ Stephens Performing Arts Center
March 28 — Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre
April 3 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Florida Theatre
April 4 — Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues Orlando
April 19 — Louisville, Ky. @ Palace Theatre
April 20 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Tennessee Theatre
April 25 — Joliet, Ill. @ Rialto Square Theatre
April 26 — St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory
May 2 — Houston, Texas @ House of Blues Houston
May 3 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob’s Texas
May 9 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater
May 10 — Durant, Okla. @ Choctaw Grand Theater
May 11 — Salina, Kan. @ Stiefel Center for the Performing Arts
May 30 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Murat Theatre
May 31 — Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore
June 1 — Akron, Ohio @ Goodyear Theater
June 13 — Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ Paramount Theatre
June 15 — La Vista, Neb. @ The Astro
