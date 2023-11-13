Ashley McBryde Expands Her 2024 ‘The Devil I Know’ Tour

Ashley McBryde just added 31 new tour stops to her 2024 calendar. The Devil I Know Tour will now keep her busy through the spring.

The "Light on in the Kitchen" singer's fall 2023 and winter/spring 2024 trek began in October and includes two weeks in Great Britain. The new shows are centered in the United States and Canada. Opening acts include Will Jones, Kasey Tyndall, Meg McRe, JD Clayton, Harper O'Neill and Bella White.

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public on Nov. 17, through McBryde's official website. The announcement comes five days after McBryde performed her current radio single at the 2023 CMA Awards.

Ashley McBryde's The Devil I Know Tour Dates:

Nov. 30 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

Dec. 1 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Danforth Music Hall

Dec. 2 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Dec. 8 -- New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall

Dec. 9 -- Boston, Mass. @ Orpheum Theatre

Dec. 10 -- Glenside, Pa. @ Keswick Theatre

Dec. 14 -- Charleston, W.V. @ Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences

Dec. 15 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore Charlotte

Dec. 16 -- Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live

Jan. 17 -- Southampton, UK @ O2 Guildhall

Jan. 19 -- Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

Jan. 20 -- London, UK Eventim Apollo

Jan. 21 -- Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

Jan. 23 -- Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

Jan. 24 -- Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

Jan. 25 -- Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

Jan. 27 -- Belfast, UK @ Waterfront Auditorium

Jan. 28 -- Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia Theatre

Feb. 22 — Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Feb. 23 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Tabernacle

Feb. 24 — Biloxi, Miss. @ IP Casino Resort Spa — Studio A

March 1 — Boone, N.C. @ Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts

March 2 — Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

March 15 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren

March 16 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl

March 17 — El Cajon, Calif. @ The Magnolia

March 19 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

March 20 — San Francisco, Calif. @ The Fillmore

March 22 — Eugene, Ore. @ Hult Center for the Performing Arts

March 23 — Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater

March 25 — Vancouver, B.C. Canada @ The Commodore Ballroom

March 27 — Pocatello, Idaho @ Stephens Performing Arts Center

March 28 — Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre

April 3 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Florida Theatre

April 4 — Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues Orlando

April 19 — Louisville, Ky. @ Palace Theatre

April 20 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Tennessee Theatre

April 25 — Joliet, Ill. @ Rialto Square Theatre

April 26 — St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory

May 2 — Houston, Texas @ House of Blues Houston

May 3 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob’s Texas

May 9 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater

May 10 — Durant, Okla. @ Choctaw Grand Theater

May 11 — Salina, Kan. @ Stiefel Center for the Performing Arts

May 30 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Murat Theatre

May 31 — Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore

June 1 — Akron, Ohio @ Goodyear Theater

June 13 — Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ Paramount Theatre

June 15 — La Vista, Neb. @ The Astro