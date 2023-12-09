Ashley McBryde was certainly feeling confident on stage during her performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The country singer stopped by on Thursday (Dec. 7) and gave a rocking rendition of her current single, "The Devil I Know."

After Fallon introduced her, McBryde began the song in a shimmery, almost angelic robe, with her hair pulled back in a claw clip. She stood stationary in front of the microphone as she delivered the first verse. When the chorus hit, however, she flung off the robe, revealing a red jumpsuit and her guitar.

"Momma says get my ass to church / Daddy says get my ass to work / Doctor says I gotta give up on these smokes / Everybody's got something to say / About how I gotta change my ways / But I got something to say of my own / Hell, there's hell everywhere I go / I'm just sticking with the devil I know," she belts out in the chorus.

McBryde wasn't done with her reveals. By the time the second chorus hit, she had pulled her hair down and given it a good tussle with her fingers. It was a move indicative of the "I don't care" attitude depicted in the song.

"The Devil I Know" is the title track of McBryde's fourth studio album, which arrived in September. She also used the title of her album for her 2023 tour. After a successful run, McBryde has extended the tour into 2024 with 31 new dates. She'll return to the road on Feb. 22 with a stop in Charleston, S.C., and wrap things up in La Vista, Neb., on June 15.