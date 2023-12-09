Ashley McBryde Rocks Brash &#8216;The Devil I Know&#8217; on &#8216;Tonight Show&#8217; [Watch]

Ashley McBryde Rocks Brash ‘The Devil I Know’ on ‘Tonight Show’ [Watch]

YouTube

Ashley McBryde was certainly feeling confident on stage during her performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The country singer stopped by on Thursday (Dec. 7) and gave a rocking rendition of her current single, "The Devil I Know."

After Fallon introduced her, McBryde began the song in a shimmery, almost angelic robe, with her hair pulled back in a claw clip. She stood stationary in front of the microphone as she delivered the first verse. When the chorus hit, however, she flung off the robe, revealing a red jumpsuit and her guitar.

"Momma says get my ass to church / Daddy says get my ass to work / Doctor says I gotta give up on these smokes / Everybody's got something to say / About how I gotta change my ways / But I got something to say of my own / Hell, there's hell everywhere I go / I'm just sticking with the devil I know," she belts out in the chorus.

McBryde wasn't done with her reveals. By the time the second chorus hit, she had pulled her hair down and given it a good tussle with her fingers. It was a move indicative of the "I don't care" attitude depicted in the song.

"The Devil I Know" is the title track of McBryde's fourth studio album, which arrived in September. She also used the title of her album for her 2023 tour. After a successful run, McBryde has extended the tour into 2024 with 31 new dates. She'll return to the road on Feb. 22 with a stop in Charleston, S.C., and wrap things up in La Vista, Neb., on June 15.

PHOTOS: Ashley McBryde Becomes the Newest Member of the Grand Ole Opry

Ashley McBryde was officially inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in a ceremony that took place during the live show on Saturday night (Dec. 11) in Nashville. Eric Church and Terri Clark were on hand for the festivities, which were held two months after being unexpectedly invited by Garth Brooks during a live television appearance.
Filed Under: Ashley McBryde
Categories: Country Music News, Country Music Videos
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Taste of Country