Ashley McBryde is a very talented singer and songwriter, but that's not the only skill she has. Backstage at the 57th annual CMA Awards, McBryde revealed to Taste of Country's Adison Haager that her hidden talent is speaking in a variety of different accents from around the globe.

"I'm really good at accents," she states.

"I really enjoy doing accents of all types," McBryde adds, going right into an English accent. "That sounds a bit like Hugh Grant for some reason."

She then launches into an Australian accent, saying, "What's really difficult would be Australian. It's really, really hard."

"Scottish, much harder," she says in a Scottish accent before following up with an Irish accent, "Then Irish. Irish is not hard at all."

The "Light on in the Kitchen" singer also revealed that she's very independent, especially when it comes to taking care of things around the house.

"And I'm really handy, and I don't know if that ever comes across, but like, I can fix stuff," she says. "I live out in the woods, and I have to fix things, 'cause there's nobody around to fix things."

Up next, McBryde will be continuing her The Devil I Know Tour in 2024. The "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" singer added 31 new stops, beginning Feb. 22 and running through June 15. The trek is named after her latest album, which arrived on Sept. 8.

Fans can also see the singer-songwriter perform on the 2023 CMA Country Christmas special alongside Lainey Wilson, Jon Pardi and more. The special — hosted by Trisha Yearwood and Amy Grant — is set for Dec. 14 on ABC.