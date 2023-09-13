Carrie Underwood's Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency will continue for a third year.

The singer has announced 18 more shows for 2024, now extending her Vegas run through August of that year. All shows will once again take place at the city's newly-built Resorts World Theatre.

"Big news for 2024!!" Underwood wrote on social media on Wednesday (Sept. 13), alongside a video announcement of the continuation of her residency. "... We love performing this show for everyone visiting from all over the world, and if you haven't seen it yet, come see us!"

The video announcing the residency extension is set to Underwood's performance of "Denim & Rhinestones," the title track of her latest album.

Starting this fall, she'll have more material to perform on her residency's setlist, because that project is due for a deluxe release on Sept. 22. It'll include six new tracks, including her latest single, "Out of That Truck."

Tickets for the 2024 dates of Underwood's Reflection residency go on sale Monday, Sept. 18, at 10AM PT, but fans will have access to an exclusive pre-sale on Sept. 14. Before the 2024 leg kicks off, Underwood is planning to head to Vegas for several fall and winter dates in 2023.

Carrie Underwood's 2024 Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency Dates:

March 2024: 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16

May 2024: 22, 25, 26, 29, 31

June 2024: 1

August 2024: 14, 16, 17, 21, 23, 24