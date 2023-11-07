Kenny Chesney will hit the road hard in 2024, and he's pairing up with another of country's biggest live acts for the very special new dates. The country superstar has announced a massive 2024 tour that will see him perform in the biggest stadium venues in America, and Zac Brown Band will join him as direct support for the 2024 Sun Goes Down Tour.

Chesney announced a run of 18 stadium shows in a press release on Tuesday (Nov. 7), with dates spread out from April all the way until August. In addition to Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney and Chesney's "When the Sun Goes Down" duet partner Uncle Kracker will also take part in the stadium shows.

“I wanted a name that suggested — obviously — when all the good stuff starts to happen. The one thing I’ve learned about No Shoes Nation and these stadium shows is they start the good times early and they just keep it going,” Chesney states. “But we all know, when the sun goes down, that’s when people really get loose and enjoy themselves."

“Zac Brown Band understands high-energy country, the same way Alabama did, and they’ve got our friend Caroline Jones in their line-up now, too,” Chesney continues. “Megan Moroney isn’t just one of the smart new voices in country, she’s really bringing a sense of heart and joy to the music — and I’m fired up to be bringing her out to No Shoes Nation.

“And Uncle Kracker has been part of so many fun times, crazy moments and memories made, it always kicks things up a notch when he’s out there with us. So, it really is old friends, new friends and a whole lotta love.”

The 2024 Sun Goes Down Tour is set to launch on April 20, 2024, at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium and run through Aug. 23, when it wraps at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Tickets for the stadium shows will go on sale on Friday, Nov. 17.

See below for a complete list of tour dates.

Kenny Chesney's 2024 Sun Goes Down Tour Dates:

April 20 — Tampa, Fla. @ Raymond James Stadium

April 27 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Bank of America Stadium

May 4 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium

May 11 — Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium

May 18 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

May 25 — Landover, Md. @ FedExField

June 1 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Acrisure Stadium

June 8 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field

June 15 — Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

June 22 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Field

July 6 — Kansas City, Mo. @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

July 13 — Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field

July 20 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium

July 27 — Denver, Colo. @ Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

Aug. 3 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium

Aug. 10 — Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field

Aug. 17 — East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 23 — Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium