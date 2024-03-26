Beach-loving Kenneth Arnold Chesney (aka Kenny Chesney) was born on March 26, 1968 in Knoxville. He attended East Tennessee State University, where he graduated in 1990. After graduation, Chesney decided to pack up and move to Nashville, where he would pursue his dreams of making it in music.

When Chesney got to Music City, he became a regular at a honky-tonk — much like many aspiring country singers do. In 1992 he signed a songwriting contract, which was really just the beginning for him and his impressive country career. His first album was released in April of 1994, and it was titled In My Wildest Dreams. Although his singles charted, they weren't hits.

He then signed with BNA Records and starting releasing singles that became hits, including "Fall in Love," which charted within the Top 10. He released a string of albums with the label, hitting No. 1 again and again with albums and singles. Chesney has also snagged six ACM Awards and six CMA Awards, including Entertainer of the Year. In early 2018 Chesney left his longtime record label for new pastures — he's now a Warner Music Nashville artist.

