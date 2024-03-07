The 30 Best Country Covers of Non-Country Songs, Ranked

Who says country artists have to stay in-genre all the time? Not us. The 30 superstars on this list have recorded covers of songs from all different genres, and all of them sound incredible.

In February, an all-country Tom Petty tribute album was announced, with a who's who of contributors that includes George Strait, Dierks Bentley, Luke Combs and a slew of others.

But out-of-genre tribute projects mounted by country stars are nothing new. In recent years, similar projects have come out to celebrate Metallica, the Rolling Stones and Elton John, to name just a few.

And that's not even counting the individual country performers who simply like to dabble. Dolly Parton's Rockstar album, inspired by her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, proved that even country royalty can rock out. Shania Twain, Dan + Shay, Maren Morris and Kacey Musgraves are all among the stars who've ventured onto the pop charts at one time or another, and Vince Gill has been touring with rock legends the Eagles full-time for years now.

Taste of Country's round-up of the best country covers of non-country songs includes all our favorite picks, from singles that were big hits to deep cuts you might never have heard of. Read on, and be sure to let us know which ones we missed.