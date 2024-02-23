It might be easier to list the country stars who aren't a part of Petty Country, country music's celebration of rocker Tom Petty.

The album will feature more than two dozen country artists honoring Petty, like Chris Stapleton and George Strait. You'll find covers from Thomas Rhett, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Wynonna Judd with Lainey Wilson and more, as well.

Petty Country will be released later this year on BMLG.

Dierks Bentley's bluegrass-inspired cover of "American Girl" is the lead single from the album.

Petty died at age 66 after an accidental overdose of prescribed medicines on Oct. 2, 2017.

Related: 35 Songs That Prove Country and Rock Go Hand-In-Hand

Petty Country BMLG loading...

Talking to Taste of Country, Bentley shared that he got to pick the song he'd sing and went for "American Girl."

"I'm convinced the second verse of this song is some of the best singing in the history of any rock or country band because his voice, there's so much angst," he shares. "You know, it's just his voice has that kind of brokenness to it to begin with, so it's just so, just the emotion behind his voice is just unparalleled."

Many of the artists included on this project have covered Petty in concert, including Strait, who has often put "You Wreck Me" near the end of his live shows over the last few years. Fittingly, a live version of the song will be included on this album.