Dierks Bentley songs have consistently alternated between rowdy party anthems and deeply sensual slow jams. Few artists can pull off both with such proficiency.

He's been nothing if not an original since debuting in 2003. 'What Was I Thinkin'' was his debut single, and it became one of the most played songs of the decade. However, he followed that up with nine more No. 1 hits, so there is stiff competition for the top spot on this Top 10 Dierks Bentley Songs list.