Country Artists’ Last Pre-Fame Regular Job Before They Hit It Big
As country music fans, we open our favorite music streaming sites, we download and listen to our favorite songs and pay our hard-earned money to go see our favorite artists play live in front of thousands.
But, have you ever stopped to think what these uber-famous, successful and wealthy country artists did before they were on the big stage?
For example, a country artist that is eligible for the Country Music Hall of Fame once used to clean human waste out of houseboat reservoir tanks.
A couple of your favorite country artists drove delivery trucks. Could you imagine getting your FedEx package at your door from a Platinum-selling country artist?
One of the most successful female country artists of all time used to pump gas as a gas station attendant.
Let's take a look at some of country music's biggest artist's last pre-fame regular jobs.
Country Artists' Last Pre-Fame Regular Jobs — No. 5 Is UNEXPECTED!
Gallery Credit: Evan Rose