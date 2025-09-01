As country music fans, we open our favorite music streaming sites, we download and listen to our favorite songs and pay our hard-earned money to go see our favorite artists play live in front of thousands.

But, have you ever stopped to think what these uber-famous, successful and wealthy country artists did before they were on the big stage?

For example, a country artist that is eligible for the Country Music Hall of Fame once used to clean human waste out of houseboat reservoir tanks.

A couple of your favorite country artists drove delivery trucks. Could you imagine getting your FedEx package at your door from a Platinum-selling country artist?

One of the most successful female country artists of all time used to pump gas as a gas station attendant.

Let's take a look at some of country music's biggest artist's last pre-fame regular jobs.