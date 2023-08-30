20 Top-Grossing Country Artists of All Time

Country music is arguably the hottest genre of music right now. The top grossing country artists of all time have pulled in so much money each that it proves that even more.

For nearly 40 years, Billboard Boxscore has been tracking the top tours in the in the music industry, and this year's Billboard Boxscore Mid-Year report includes a few country artists — stars like Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen and Carrie Underwood.

Taking a deeper dive into the numbers, you'll learn the 20 top-grossing country touring artists of all time, dating back to 1985 and running through August of 2023.

Country music's all-time top earner earned that slot for amassing more than $1 billion.

20 Top-Grossing Country Stars of All Time:

20. Chris Stapleton - $224.3 million

19. Luke Combs - $225.6 million

18. Alan Jackson - $237.7 million

17. Zac Brown Band - $243.9 million

16. Reba McEntire - $245.3 million

15. Carrie Underwood - $273.1 million

14. Morgan Wallen - $278.4 million

13. Garth Brooks - $280.8 million

12. Keith Urban - $306.7 million

11. Eric Church - $315.6 million

10. Brad Paisley - $334.6 million

9. Taylor Swift - $339 million

8. Rascal Flatts - $360.6 million

7. Jason Aldean - $362.8 million

6. Toby Keith - $397.5 million

5. Shania Twain - $421.1 million

4. Tim McGraw - $434 million

3. Luke Bryan - $498.1 million

2. George Strait - $733.7 million

1. Kenny Chesney - $1.172 billion

The gap between No. 3 — Luke Bryan — and the top two slots is large. The gap between No. 1 and No. 2 is even larger. George Strait has played more than 800 shows over the span of his grand career, and had fan attendance totaling more than 11.5 million people since he has started touring.

Chesney has played 952 shows over his career and had attendance totaling more than 17.9 million.

It's important to note that Taylor Swift’s ranking includes all of her touring from her 2009-2010 Fearless Tour through the 2013-2014 Red Tour, but not tours after she officially announced her transition to pop in 2014, or she'd rank higher.

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 120 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!

PICTURES: Look Inside George Strait's Spectacular Mansion George Strait has sold his one-of-a-kind mansion in Texas, and it was actually a real deal. The country legend asked $6.9 million for his 7,925-square-foot home that includes three bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half-baths on a hilltop in a very exclusive area of San Antonio. The final selling price was not disclosed.

The house sits on 12.2 acres and includes a gourmet kitchen, separate his and her bathrooms and closets and 14 hand-sculpted masonry fireplaces. The main house is wired for surround sound throughout, and it also features outdoor living spaces including a patio with built-in grill, sink, icemaker and refrigerator. There's also an infinity pool/spa and a sports court, a workout room with a private bathroom and sauna, and a walk-in safe room.

Pictures: Luke Bryan Live In Nashville Luke Bryan played Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, Aug. 12. Opening acts included Ashley Cooke, Chayce Beckham and Jackson Dean.