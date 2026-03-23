Season 24 of American Idol is getting serious. With live shows looming, here is who is left on America's post popular singing reality show.

Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood and Lionel Richie returned as judges for Season 24 of American Idol.

New episodes air on Monday nights at 8PM ET on ABC.

Jamal Roberts won Season 23 of American Idol.

The ages of the remaining contestants range from 15 (Abayomi) to 29 years old (Kyndal Inskeep and Keyla Richardson). It's a pretty well-mixed group with a strong collection of genres and backgrounds represented.

Tennessee, Florida and California are three states with two Top 20 finalists apiece, but Baltimore may be the single most-represented city. Both Brooks and Rae hail from the area.

As far as country goes, Lucas Leon and Kutter Bradley seem most committed to the genre but that could change with each new round. Sometimes an artist waits to reveal his/her true influences.

Related: 12 American Idol Stars Who've Died

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Who Went Home on American Idol?

The short answer is nobody went home on American Idol, yet. The Top 20 American Idol contestants for Season 24 were revealed on March 10 and nothing changed the following week.

The Top 12 are expected to be revealed by the end of the March 30 episode.

American Idol Season 24 Schedule:

Feb. 23 — Hollywood Week in Music City - Part 1

March 2 — Hollywood Week in Music City - Part 2

March 9 — ‘Ohana Round

March 16 — Top 20 at Disney’s Aulani Resort In Hawaii, Part 1

March 23 — Top 20 at Disney’s Aulani Resort In Hawaii, Part 2

March 30 — Songs of Faith (LIVE)

Who's Left on American Idol?

A full list of who is still competing on American Idol can be found below. This list will be updated after each elimination round of American Idol.