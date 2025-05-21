‘Ransom Canyon’ Season 2: Here’s Everything We Know

Ransom Canyon has been a smash hit since virtually the day it dropped on Netflix, and fans are eagerly anticipating a second season of the beloved show.

Read on to discover everything we know about Ransom Canyon Season 2.

What Is Ransom Canyon?

IMDb describes Ransom Canyon as a "romance-fueled family drama and contemporary Western saga that charts the intersecting lives and loves of three ranching families set against the sweeping tundras and rolling rivers of Texas Hill Country."

Ransom Canyon centers on a local rancher named Staten Kirkland (Josh Duhamel) and the long friendship between him and Ransom Canyon dancehall owner Quinn O'Grady (Minka Kelly). She's a celebrated concert pianist who has returned to her hometown in Texas after a career setback in New York City shattered her self-confidence in her playing.

They've been friends since high school, and Kirkland and O'Grady are still just friends as the show begins, eventually developing into an on-and-off romance with a lot of old baggage.

Kirkland and local business owners are also fending off unwanted overtures from an energy company that wants to acquire his ranch, as well as controlling financial interests in Ransom Canyon's most important local businesses.

The company is getting underhanded help from some of the town's most prominent residents, including Kirkland's father, Samuel Kirkland, a senator who milks his office to help leverage his financial vision for the town and how best to exploit its resources.

Will There Be a Season 2 of Ransom Canyon?

Netflix has not yet renewed Ransom Canyon for Season 2.

Series star Josh Duhamel — who plays Staten Kirkland on the show — was optimistic about its chances in an interview with the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, telling host Amanda Hirsch, “I don’t know. I feel like it’s gonna happen."

“It’s been doing well, but you know, it’s about completion," he added. "People, they wanna see how many people are actually watching it and completing it."

Duhamel also commented in an interview with Town & Country, sharing strong ideas about story arcs for a possible Season 2.

“I want it to feel unpredictable, raw, real, and interesting,” Duhamel said.

"I don’t know what they have planned," he added. "They’ve been in the writer’s room now for a bit, so we’ll see.”

Ransom Canyon creator and showrunner April Blair also weighed in on whether there will be a Season 2, telling Deadline that her team is already “in the room” working on new ideas for a second season.

What Do We Know About Ransom Canyon Season 2?

Apart from the fact that it's in the works and has not yet been green-lit, there are few details about a possible Ransom Canyon Season 2.

However, Blair shared in an interview that there would be a time jump of about six months between Season 1 and Season 2 of Ransom Canyon. Season 1 ended with Quinn accepting a six-month playing gig in New York City, much to Staten's dissatisfaction.

"We would need to because I don’t want to do anything in New York," Blair tells TV Insider.

Staten and Quinn's status as a couple is unclear at the end of Season 1, opening the door for the love triangle that played a major role in Season 1 to continue into Season 2.

"Quinn needs to go away and save her ranch, and we need to see what the implications are for that punch that Davis goads Staten into doing and what that plot between Davis and Staten’s father, the senator, is like," Blair states.

"I think we would probably do that because she says, 'I’m going to go away for six months.' So the idea right now, although nothing’s set in stone, is that we would do at least a six-month time jump."

As for Season 2 plots, Ransom Canyon is based on a popular book series by Jodi Thomas, so if the writers of the television series follow the books, we actually have some clues as to what happens next.

Screen Rant has a detailed breakdown of the book series, what happens next and how the show differs from the books so far.

Who Stars in Ransom Canyon?

Duhamel and Kelly, James Brolin, Lizzy Greene, Garrett Wareing, Jack Schumacher and more star in Ransom Canyon.

How Can I Watch Ransom Canyon?

Ransom Canyon is a Netflix original series. Season 1 of the show is now streaming in its entirety.

Can I See a Trailer for Ransom Canyon?

Below is the trailer for Ransom Canyon:

When Did Ransom Canyon Premiere?

Ransom Canyon Season 1 debuted on April 17, 2025.

How Are the Ratings for Ransom Canyon?

Ransom Canyon has been a smash ratings success for Netflix. It rocketed to No. 1 on Netflix' streaming charts within days of its release, and it's stayed near the top ever since.

The show just marked a whopping five weeks in a row in the Top 10 on Netflix.

When Will Ransom Canyon Season 2 Air?

According to Marie Claire, Ransom Canyon began shooting for Season 1 in February 2024 and completed filming in June. The show debuted in April of 2025.

If a schedule of 14-15 months repeats itself, Ransom Canyon Season 2 could possibly begin airing in the fall of 2026, but that would require Netflix to announce a renewal soon.