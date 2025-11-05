Former Reba star Steve Howey has joined the cast of Ransom Canyon for the show's upcoming Season 2.

Variety reports the 48-year-old actor will play the recurring role of Levi, the half-brother of Staten Kirkland (Josh Duhamel).

According to Variety, Levi is "a mountain man of sorts who lives off the land."

Who Is Steve Howey?

Steve Howey shot to fame by playing the role of Van Montgomery on Reba from 2001-2007.

He also starred as Kevin Ball on Shameless, which ran from 2011-2021.

Howey also made an appearance on Reba McEntire's new sitcom Happy's Place, which reunited him with both her and Melissa Peterman.

What Is Ransom Canyon?

According to IMDb, Ransom Canyon is a "romance-fueled family drama and contemporary Western saga that charts the intersecting lives and loves of three ranching families set against the sweeping tundras and rolling rivers of Texas Hill Country."

Ransom Canyon follows the relationship between Kirkland, a prominent rancher, and local dancehall owner Quinn O'Grady (Minka Kelly). She's a concert pianist who has returned to her small Texas hometown after a setback destroyed her self-confidence.

After being friends since high school, Kirkland and O'Grady began an on-and-off romance with a lot of old baggage during Season 1.

Kirkland and other prominent local business owners were also fending off unwanted financial advances from an energy company that wanted to acquire his ranch in Season 1, as well as controlling financial interests in Ransom's most important local businesses.

The company was getting behind-the-scenes assistance from some of the town's most prominent residents—including Kirkland's father Samuel Kirkland, a senator who uses the power of his office to help achieve his financial vision for the town and how to exploit its resources.

Who Stars in Ransom Canyon Season 2?

Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly are set to return to Ransom Canyon Season 2 in their respective roles as Kirkland and O'Grady.

Lizzy Greene, Garrett Wareing, Jack Schumacher and Marianly Tejada are also part of the cast for Ransom Canyon Season 2, while Casey W. Johnson has been promoted to a series regular.

Ransom Canyon Season 2 has also added Ben Robson and Heidi Engerman in recurring roles.

According to Deadline, Robson will play a man named Oliver— a possible new love interest for Quinn —while Engerman plays a character named Sydney.

READ MORE: Who Is Charley Crockett? Get to Know the Singer From Ransom Canyon

Patricia Clarkson will also guest star as Claire O'Grady, Quinn's mother, during the show's second season.

Deadline further reports that Eoin Macken and Andrew Liner will not return as series regulars for Season 2 of Ransom Canyon.

What Is Ransom Canyon Season 2 About?

The small Texas town was in danger of being exploited by developers as Season 1 of Ransom Canyon ended. Season 2 will explore more of that, as well as the relationship between Staten and Quinn.

According to a description from producers: "As the battle to save Ransom wages on, a mysterious cowboy drifts into town, dredging up secrets from the past. Vise tightening, Staten fights to protect the land he calls home—and the only love that can pull him back from the demons that haunt him."

Ransom Canyon showrunner April Blair has said that there will be a time jump of six months between Season 1 and Season 2.

Season 1 ended with Quinn accepting a six-month gig in New York City, which provided one more stumbling block in her relationship with Staten.

"We would need to [have a time jump] because I don’t want to do anything in New York," Blair told TV Insider.

"I think we would probably do that because she says, 'I’m going to go away for six months.' So the idea right now, although nothing’s set in stone, is that we would do at least a six-month time jump," Blair added.

When Does Production Begin on Ransom Canyon Season 2?

Variety reports Ransom Canyon began production on Season 2 in early October 2025.

Both Duhamel and Blair had previously let it slip that the show's creative team had already been in the writer's room coming up with ideas for a second season, even before it was renewed.

Production for Ransom Canyon Season 2 is taking place at Netflix Studios Albuquerque in New Mexico. The production is utilizing solar power, geothermal heating and cooling and more to lower production costs and reduce the series' carbon footprint.

Ransom Canyon is based on a popular series of books by Jodi Thomas, and while Season 1 did not follow the books exactly, fans can still look to the source material to find out what might happen next.

When Will Ransom Canyon Season 2 Premiere?

Netflix has not yet announced when Ransom Canyon will return.

According to Marie Claire, Ransom Canyon began shooting for Season 1 in February 2024 and wrapped that June.

The show premiered in April of 2025, so if a production schedule of 14-15 months repeats itself, Ransom Canyon Season 2 could begin airing as soon as the fall of 2026.

