Ransom Canyon has officially been renewed for Season 2 at Netflix, and the news has fans of the show delighted.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix announced the renewal on Tuesday (June 24).

Who Stars in Ransom Canyon Season 2?

The show's stars, Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly, are set to return in their roles as rancher Staten Kirkland and local dance hall owner Quinn O'Grady. The two are longtime friends whose friendship turned into a tempestuous, on-again, off-again romance in Season 1 of Ransom Canyon, which debuted in April on Netflix.

A description of Season 2 hints at ongoing drama and intrigue in the small Texas town of Ransom, which was in danger of being taken over by hostile developers as the first season came to a close.

"As the battle to save Ransom wages on, a mysterious cowboy drifts into town, dredging up secrets from the past. Vise tightening, Staten fights to protect the land he calls home — and the only love that can pull him back from the demons that haunt him," according to producers.

Ransom Canyon is based on a series of popular books from Jodi Thomas. Showrunner April Blair adapted the story for television.

Related: Who Is Charley Crockett? Get to Know the Singer From Ransom Canyon

"I couldn't be happier that Netflix is ready to get back in the saddle for Ransom Canyon! Our dreamy little corner of Texas Hill Country is full of stories still untold, and we can't wait to bring them to our incredible fans. Get ready for another ride," Blair says in a statement about Season 2.

James Brolin, Eoin Macken, Lizzy Greene, Andrew Liner, Garrett Wareing, Jack Schumacher and Marianly Tejada are all part of the cast for Ransom Canyon Season 2, as well.

Production on Ransom Canyon Season 2 is set to take place at Netflix Studios Albuquerque in New Mexico. The production will utilize solar power, geothermal heating and cooling and more to lower production costs and reduce the series' carbon footprint.

What Do We Know About Ransom Canyon Season 2?

There are a few details about Ransom Canyon Season 2.

Blair has said that there will probably be a time jump of six months between Season 1 and Season 2 of Ransom Canyon.

Get our free mobile app

Season 1 ended with Quinn accepting a six-month job in New York City, throwing another wrench in her relationship with Staten.

"We would need to [have a time jump] because I don’t want to do anything in New York," Blair told TV Insider.

Staten and Quinn's relationship status is up in the air at the end of Season 1, opening the door for the love triangle that played a major role to continue into Season 2.

"Quinn needs to go away and save her ranch, and we need to see what the implications are for that punch that Davis goads Staten into doing and what that plot between Davis and Staten’s father, the senator, is like," Blair stated.

"I think we would probably do that because she says, 'I’m going to go away for six months.' So the idea right now, although nothing’s set in stone, is that we would do at least a six-month time jump."

Happy fans turned to social media to react after Netflix revealed the news.

"Yay! It’s about time! I’m so excited for the new season! Y’all were gonna give me a heart attack with not giving us renewal news," one fan writes.

"Ahhh this is amazing news," adds another, while another viewer adds, "Yaaaaaaaaay loved it, can't wait for Staten, Quinn, Lucas, Lauren, Reid but especially Yancy and Ellie to come back."