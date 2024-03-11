Jimmy Buffett Tribute Concert Includes Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, the Eagles + More

Jimmy Buffett Tribute Concert Includes Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, the Eagles + More

Patrick McMullan, Getty Image

A massive Jimmy Buffett tribute concert has just been announced for next month.

Country stars like Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Zac Brown and Jake Owen will join iconic rockers like the Eagles and Paul McCartney for Keep the Party Going: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett.

  • Jimmy Buffett died at age 76 on Sept. 1 after a years-long cancer battle.
  • Chesney, Owen, Zac Brown and dozens more from country music paid tribute to him at the time.
  • 16 artists will join the Coral Reefer Band for this one-night-only concert.

Related: Jimmy Buffett's Staggering Net Worth Revealed

The newly announced concert will happen at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on April 11. Tickets go on sale on Friday (March 15) at 10AM PST via Ticketmaster.

Everyone on the bill has a personal connection to Buffett, and most have recorded or performed with the late legend. Chesney cut "Trying to Reason With a Hurricane" with the rocker for his 2018 Songs for the Saints album.

The Zac Brown Band included Buffett on "Knee Deep," a No. 1 hit from 2011.

Even McCartney cut a song with Buffett for the posthumous Equal Strain on All Parts album.

Jon Bon Jovi, Jackson Browne, Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow, Scotty Emerick, Jack Johnson, Caroline Jones, Mac McAnally, Pitbull and Jake Shimabukuro are also signed on for the Jimmy Buffett tribute show, with more special guests possible.

Buffett was honored at the 2024 Grammys during the In Memoriam segment. Chesney and Zac Brown Band led a touching tribute at the 2023 CMA Awards last November.

See Inside Jimmy Buffett's Staggering $6.9 Million Palm Beach Mansion

Jimmy Buffett sure knew how to live the good life. His former 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 4,039-square-foot mansion in the exclusive Eden Properties neighborhood in Palm Beach is exactly the kind of laid-back home you'd expect the superstar to relax in when he was off the road.

The interior centers around a combined dining and living room with eye-popping vaulted ceilings topped off by skylights, while a massive wall of mahogany-framed sliding glass doors looks out over the pool area outside. The kitchen is decorated in gleaming white, and each of the bedrooms has its own attached bathroom, while the massive master suite also has sliding glass doors that open to both the pool and a bathroom that looks like it belongs in a high-end resort.

The exterior of the house is just as striking, centered around a sparkling pool of deep cobalt blue. The pool area features plenty of lounging, and a loggia just outside the living room offers open-air dining. There are lush gardens, brick paths that walk through elaborate pergolas and a fountain. The property also features a two-car garage with a guest suite overhead, and it offers deeded access to the beach nearby.

Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

Filed Under: Eagles, Eric Church, Jake Owen, Jimmy Buffett, Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown Band
Categories: Country Music News, Live Country Music
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Taste of Country