A massive Jimmy Buffett tribute concert has just been announced for next month.

Country stars like Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Zac Brown and Jake Owen will join iconic rockers like the Eagles and Paul McCartney for Keep the Party Going: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett.

Jimmy Buffett died at age 76 on Sept. 1 after a years-long cancer battle.

Chesney, Owen, Zac Brown and dozens more from country music paid tribute to him at the time.

16 artists will join the Coral Reefer Band for this one-night-only concert.

The newly announced concert will happen at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on April 11. Tickets go on sale on Friday (March 15) at 10AM PST via Ticketmaster.

Everyone on the bill has a personal connection to Buffett, and most have recorded or performed with the late legend. Chesney cut "Trying to Reason With a Hurricane" with the rocker for his 2018 Songs for the Saints album.

The Zac Brown Band included Buffett on "Knee Deep," a No. 1 hit from 2011.

Even McCartney cut a song with Buffett for the posthumous Equal Strain on All Parts album.

Jon Bon Jovi, Jackson Browne, Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow, Scotty Emerick, Jack Johnson, Caroline Jones, Mac McAnally, Pitbull and Jake Shimabukuro are also signed on for the Jimmy Buffett tribute show, with more special guests possible.

Buffett was honored at the 2024 Grammys during the In Memoriam segment. Chesney and Zac Brown Band led a touching tribute at the 2023 CMA Awards last November.