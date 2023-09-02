Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett has died at the age of 76. While no cause of death has been revealed, a statement posted to his website says he died on Friday night (Sept. 1), surrounded by loved ones.

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” the message reads. “He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

The "Margaritaville" singer was hospitalized earlier this year while in Boston, Mass., in May. He joked at the time that "growing old is not for sissies," but promised his fans he would be back on the road when he was well.

Before being discharged, he updated his fans on social media, but he didn't go into details on his condition.

"Once I am in shape, we will look at the whens and wheres of shows. I think playing is as therapeutic for me as it is for fans to listen and sing along," he wrote at the time. "Looking forward to announcing a new date for Charleston as well as some new shows! Fins up!"

Buffett's songs created an escape for his fans, who could get away on a little mental vacation — even just for a few minutes — while listening to his music. This beach bum lifestyle expanded beyond music. His signature song, "Margaritaville," expanded into an entire brand that included hotels, casinos, restaurants and even a cruise ship.

Specifics about a service or public memorial have not been shared. Buffett is survived by his wife, Jane, and his children, Savannah, Sarah and Cameron.