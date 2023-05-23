Jimmy Buffett Shares a Health Update After Hospital Stay

Jimmy Buffett is on the upswing after a brief, unexpected hospital stay. The singer checked in to the hospital after a doctor's visit revealed an issue that required immediate attention, and postponed a show that was scheduled to take place over the weekend in Charleston, S.C.

As he heals, Buffett shared an update with fans on social media, explaining that he checked out from the hospital on Saturday (May 20).

"Thank you for the outpouring of support and well-wishes," Buffett wrote on Friday (May 19). "I head home tomorrow for a while, and then will go for a fishing trip with old friends, along with paddling and sailing and get[ting] myself back in good shape."

He also said that he's eager to get back to performing.

"Once I am in shape, we will look at the whens and wheres of shows. I think playing is as therapeutic for me as it is for fans to listen and sing along," he added. "Looking forward to announcing a new date for Charleston as well as some new shows! Fins up!"

Buffett was in Boston, Mass., when he was admitted to the hospital. He hasn't shared the exact nature of the medical issue that landed him there, though he did joke on Facebook that "growing old is not for sissies." At the time of his hospitalization, his Charleston show was the only date on Buffett's 2023 tour calendar.

The 76-year-old singer-songwriter typically keeps a fairly rigorous touring calendar, and he's popped up onstage with country performers occasionally. He lends vocals to Zac Brown Band's fall 2022 song, "Same Boat," and is also a co-writer for the theme song to Blake Shelton's Barmaggedon TV show.