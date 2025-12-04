We all listen to Kenny Chesney songs, but what is Chesney himself listening to when he isn't working?

Let's just say you won't believe what the "Beer in Mexico" singer named as his Top 3 albums of all time. They are a little unexpected from the Country Music Hall of Famer in that none of them are country.

Kenny Chesney Hall of Fame

Chesney sat down with Howard Stern to discuss his New York Times bestselling book, Heart Life Music, when he was asked about his favorite records of all time.

Chesney said, "I wasn't a huge Beach Boys fan, but I loved Pet Sounds. I love that record. I just love the harmonies. There was a moment where I got introduced to it and it just blew my mind."

Next, Chesney says he loves his late pal Jimmy Buffett's, A1A record. "I love the storytelling."

When it came to naming a third favorite album, Chesney struggled a bit, then said, "I would have to have Bruce [Springsteen] in there somewhere. I don't know which one. It would be hard not to have that voice in my life and that creative cell that he is."

What Is Kenny Chesney's Favorite Country Album?

That information is still to be discovered. Chesney, after naming his Top 3 albums, looked back at what he just said and added, "There would have to be a country record in there. If it was only three, God, that's hard."

What Genre of Music Is Kenny Chesney's Favorite?

I have spoken with Chesney in the past and asked him what is on his playlist when he is on the boat.

He said he listens to everything from reggae to rock to hip-hop to country, but it is interesting to see which artists' full records tickled his fancy the most.

