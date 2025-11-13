Kenny Chesney has always stayed pretty private about his longstanding relationship with his girlfriend Mary Nolan.

But in his 2025 book Heart Life Music, Chesney draws back the curtain on his relationship with Nolan in the most authentic way possible: Through their shared love of their dogs, Poncho and Ruby, aka Da Ponch and Da Ruba Girl.

The singer and Nolan have kept their relationship out of the spotlight so thoroughly, many fans might not even know Nolan's name. But quietly, they've been an important part of each other's lives for over a decade.

Who is Kenny Chesney's Girlfriend Mary Nolan?

Chesney and Nolan began dating in the early 2010s.

The couple was photographed together at the American Country Countdown Awards in December 2014, where they were spotted sitting side by side in the audience and chatting with Luke Bryan.

She was also seen sitting beside Chesney at the 2015 ACM Awards, in a group photo that included Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood as well as Jason and Brittany Aldean.

Us Weekly also reports that Nolan was in the audience at the 2016 CMA Awards when Chesney received the Pinnacle Award.

He also thanked her as part of his speech when he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2025.

What Did Kenny Chesney Say About Mary Nolan in His Book?

As much as Chesney opened up about his life in Heart Life Music, he still kept much of his relationship with Nolan private. He mostly spoke about their relationship as a way to describe the family unit they formed when they adopted their two dogs.

In fact, Nolan really comes up for the first time during the passage where he writes about how she adopted Ruby from a rescue organization in Nashville.

That's on page 299, and Chesney introduces her as "the woman I'd been seeing."

Chesney adopted his Goldendoodle, Poncho, shortly beforehand when his therapist dropped off the puppy as a Christmas present, saying, "You need to learn to attach to something." (pg 298.) That was in late 2011.

In the passage that follows, Chesney reflects on the process of becoming a dog dad and admits he had to overcome some latent pit bull bias to open his heart to Ruby, who was traumatized from the life she'd experienced prior to joining his family.

Chesney's descriptions of Nolan during this time are as a loving, patient and open-hearted dog mom.

He says he watched her "love Da Ruba Girl back from all the bad things that happened to her" and that "Ruby needed saving, and Mary had the perfect heart for the task."

"Suddenly, it was me, Ponch, Ruby and Mary; we were a family," Chesney writes.

You can see that heart and dedication for yourself in a video tribute to Ruby Chesney posted in 2022, which features several clips of Nolan spending time with her beloved dogs.

Did Kenny Chesney + Mary Nolan Break Up?

Chesney's book implies they did go through a romantic breakup, though it seems like the love between them is ongoing — albeit in a different format.

Once again, Chesney tells this story through the lens of their life with the dogs.

Years after they adopted Ponch and Ruby, Chesney writes, his relationship with Mary "shifted."

He doesn't go into any detail about the "why" behind that move, but does touch on how they valued privacy from the spotlight as they navigated their new reality.

"And that's another reality: Trying to protect people you love's privacy, because they didn't sign up for anything beyond loving this person who chases a dream," Chesney reflects (pg. 300.)

They also didn't want to separate the dogs. Even though Chesney technically adopted Ponch and Nolan technically adopted Ruby, the dogs were best friends, and they were a tight family unit.

"Whether we moved on or not, our dogs shouldn't have to suffer," he writes. "...Joint custody is too rigid a label. We shared Da Ponch and Da Ruba Girl." (pg. 301.)

How Did Kenny Chesney + Mary Nolan Come Together at the End of Ruby's Life?

Chesney and Nolan acted as a unit when a vet visit revealed devastating news: Ruby was "filled with tumors," and the vet offered to put her down on the spot. Nolan said no, because the dog was still enjoying her life.

"Love is powerful. I trust Mary about all these kinds of things," Chesney writes, and so they brought her home and dedicated the next two months to giving her the best life possible. They even flew the dogs out to California so Ruby could be at the Pacific Ocean, which she loved best.

Ruby died while she and Poncho were at an "incredible overnight camp for kids," as Nolan was gone to visit family in Ohio and Chesney was in Costa Rica. She died in her sleep, cuddled up next to Poncho.

"Although we knew it was coming, we were still destroyed," Chesney writes. "Poncho was lost and stayed sad for a long time." (pg. 303.)

What is Kenny Chesney + Mary Nolan's Relationship Like Today?

It's not totally clear, but it seems likely they're still a family unit in some important senses — including in their relationship to animals.

Poncho is still living: Chesney celebrated his 14th birthday in early October.

During his appearance on Anderson Cooper's All There Is podcast, which aired this week, Cooper asked Chesney if he's yet thought about adopting another pet.

Chesney gave a response that suggested that if he were to bring another animal into his life, he and Nolan would do it together — even though they may not be romantically involved at this point.

"Not yet, because Mary's still grieving it," Chesney said.

"I mean, she's just not ready," he continued. "It's been — well, it'll be four years next month. So she's not ready, and it really crushed her."

Chesney co-wrote Heart Life Music with journalist, music industry consultant and songwriter Holly Gleason. The book came out on Nov. 4 via publisher William Morrow.