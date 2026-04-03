Kenny Chesney is well-known for his laid-back beach songs, and he crossed genre lines when he teamed with Uncle Kracker for "When the Sun Goes Down."

Who Is Uncle Kracker?

Uncle Kracker's real name is Matthew Shafer, and he got his start in music as a deejay for Kid Rock, serving as a turntablist in his fellow Michigan native's backing group, Twisted Brown Trucker.

What Was Uncle Kracker's First Country Hit?

He joined Chesney on "When the Sun Goes Down" in 2004, and scored his first-ever country hit when the title song and second single from Chesney's album of the same name reached No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart on April 3 of that year.

Though Uncle Kracker saw success in country music with his first outing, he admits the genre was a stretch for him initially.

"I had always thought about country, but it’s a very tricky thing," he tells the Boot.

"I remember entertaining the idea of dabbling around with the country stuff after the Chesney thing, and I thought, you know what, I’ve seen so many guys come through and try to do country records and just jump on the country bandwagon without giving it the respect it deserves.

"And I said to myself, if I ever did something like that, you always have to pay respect to the people you need to pay respect to, not just in country music but in life. And I’ve always been a firm believer that with just the right idea, maybe further down the road I’ll get there the right way."

What Are Some of Uncle Kracker's Hits?

After scoring a No. 1 hit with Chesney on "When the Sun Goes Down," Uncle Kracker would go on to release "Smile," from his Happy Hour album, in 2009.

READ MORE: Kenny Chesney Is STILL Mad That This Song Got Away From Him

The song became a multi-platinum hit and reached the Top 10 on both the country and pop charts.

Uncle Kracker followed that single with a duet with Kid Rock, "Good to Be Me," which reached the Top 30 in both genres.

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In 2024, Uncle Kracker joined Zac Brown Band and Megan Moroney on the road with Chesney to open his 2024 Sun Goes Down Tour.

25 Best Kenny Chesney Songs That Prove He's Country Music Hall of Fame Worthy Kenny Chesney 's best songs come from three distinct eras of his career. There are early career singles like "How Forever Feels" and mid-2000s hits like "When the Sun Goes Down," "Summertime" and "Anything But Mine."

What truly separates Chesney — a 2025 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee — from other artists is his third act. Six of the 25 songs on this list of Kenny Chesney's best were released after 2010. It's there he took some of his biggest risks, rewarding fans with some of the greatest lyrical moments and sounds of the 21st century.

We ranked the Top 25 Kenny Chesney songs using chart data, streaming and airplay numbers and staff/reader opinion. The year listed alongside the title is the year it was released as a radio single. The No. 1 song on this list exemplifies the best of what the Tennessee native is capable of. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes