He's been in the public eye for decades, but we're still peeling back layers on who Kid Rock is.

Uncle Kracker was a recent guest on Taste of Country Nights, and he and host Evan Paul started talking about Kid Rock. Kracker says that he and Rock are best friends to this day, having worked alongside the rocker as a turntablist in his Twisted Brown Trucker band way back when.

So, Kracker knows Robert James Ritchie (Rock's real name) very well, and he's not afraid to dish on his buddy.

"He doesn't like Styrofoam," Kracker spills when nudged to give fans a deep secret about Rock.

"It's not allowed anywhere near the property. I don't get it, I don't know what it is."

Perhaps it's the feeling? The environmental impact?

"I don't know if it's the sound, I don't know if that's the thing — but you're not allowed ... there can't be any Styrofoam anywhere near him," Kracker continues.

It's been that way as long as he can remember, too — "So you know them little $4 coolers you can run out of the gas station with, just for your travelers? That can't be Styrofoam," he explains.

You have to assume that anyone wanting to party with Kid Rock will abide by this, even his best friend.

Next time you see a picture or a video of Kid Rock somewhere out in public or at one of his bars, there is a 100 percent chance that you will not see him holding a Styrofoam cup.

