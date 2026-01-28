Turning Point USA is going to broadcast an alternative to the Super Bowl LX halftime show. When Bad Bunny takes the stage in Santa Clara, Calif., a different performer will take a stage elsewhere.

The group has announced some details about this halftime show option, but with less than two weeks remaining until game day there are still a lot of questions.

Here is what we know about Turning Point USA's All-American Halftime Show:

Why Is There an Alternative Halftime Show?

The alternative program is a response to Bad Bunny's selection as Super Bowl LX halftime performer. The Puerto Rico-born artist sings primarily in Spanish and has been critical of President Donald Trump and immigration enforcement in the United States.

Some people believe the NFL should have chosen a different artist or switched to a different performer upon hearing and seeing unprecedented backlash. Instead, commissioner Roger Goodell doubled-down.

"I'm not sure we've ever selected an artist where we didn't have some blowback or criticism," he said last fall."It's pretty hard to do when you have literally hundreds of millions of people that are watching."

Turning Point USA Halftime Show, Who's Performing?

When the concept was first floated in October, representatives for Turning Point USA said a lineup for the halftime show would be announced, soon.

That's still the message as the game (Feb. 8) draws near. No single artist has been introduced as a halftime performer for the show and representatives have shied away from suggesting any musician or genre would be featured.

In fact, a representative indicated they may not announce performers at all. Earlier this month, public relations manager Aubrey Laitsch told TMZ fans would just have to tune in to find out, adding that multiple performers were locked in. The outlet notes that she wouldn't promise a live show and didn't name where the show would originate from.

As soon as a performer is confirmed for Turning Point USA's All-American Halftime Show, this space will be updated.

How To Watch the Turning Point USA Halftime Show

There are several ways to watch TPUSA’s halftime show, with YouTube being the most familiar. The organization plans to stream it on its own YouTube channel as well as the Charlie Kirk Show’s YouTube channel.

Additionally, it will be available on both the platform’s Rumble (YouTube alternative) channels, and the TPUSA X page.

The more traditional options may not be available in your home, or with your cable or streaming setup. Here are seven channels slated to cover this show:

The Daily Wire

Real America’s Voice

Trinity Broadcasting Network

Charge!

The National News Desk

New Tang Dynasty (NTD)

One America News

Is the All-American Halftime Show Free?

There is nothing to indicate viewers will need to spend money to watch this alternative halftime show. The official Super Bowl LV halftime show is also free to watch on NBC.

This is far from the first time Super Bowl halftime show counter programming has been offered. For years Animal Planet offered its Puppy Bowl. The Hallmark Channel countered with Kitten Bowl recently as well.

Other alternatives through the years include Fish Bowl, Toddler Bowl, the Lingerie Bowl (1-7) and Beavis and Butt-head’s Butt Bowl.