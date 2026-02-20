During the Turning Point USA All-American Halftime Show, Lee Brice debuted a new song called "Country Nowadays."

The song has lyrics that highlight a simple country lifestyle of fishing, driving a truck, drinking beer and cutting your grass, all while feeling frustrated by what Brice says is a "cancel-your-ass world."

Brice faced backlash, mainly from people accusing him of pandering to a specific political demographic rather than making genuine music.

Brice called into the Big D and Bubba radio show on Feb. 20 to clear up some things, in his first post-Turning Point USA performance interview.

He said, "I was never out to hurt anyone, and I didn't say anything that did that."

He continued to defend himself against the haters online by saying, "It wasn't meant for that. This is just me being a daddy and singing my truth, just like everyone else has their truth."

The song "Country Nowadays" itself isn't extremely polarizing, but it was debuted at a somewhat polarizing show, so naturally the critics were out to look for anything they could find to pin on the performers to try to knock them down a peg.

Where Did 'Kiss My Fish' Come From?

In the song "Country Nowadays," Brice sings, "I just wanna catch my fish," to which the internet latched onto thinking he sings, "I just wanna kiss my fish."

The "Hard to Love" singer did not let the fact that he became a meme get to him.

He embraced it, telling Big D and Bubba that he has designed hats and other merchandise with that slogan on them in which he will have up for sale in his online store in the next few days.

Brice has already had some fun with the new lyrics while performing "Country Nowadays" live, post the Turning point USA All-American Halftime Show.

