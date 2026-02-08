The Turning Point USA All-American halftime show wasn't quite what we expected, because we didn't have any idea what to expect. No one could have predicted what Kid Rock did at the end, however.

Lee Brice, Brantley Gilbert and Gabby Barrett also performed. Messages of patriotism weaved through the music as the action group sought support and donations from viewers.

Meanwhile on NBC, Bad Bunny performed the Super Bowl halftime show. It will take a day or so for official numbers from both shows to be revealed.

Turning Point USA Halftime Show — What Happened?

The stream began long before halftime with a series of conservative PSAs between periods of just a graphic. The actual show began as soon as the football game went to halftime.

After an electric version of the "Star Spangled Banner," Gilbert took the stage with the night's first patriotic original, "Real American." Nearly three million people were on TPUSA's YouTube channel at this point, but that number would grow significantly.

Transitions between songs revealed one of the show's secrets. While an enthusiastic audience was present, this was not a live show. Minimal space between "Dirt Road Anthem" and "I Hope" by Barrett made this clear.

The former American Idol singer followed her best-known hit with a love song called "Good Ones" and made way for Brice without any sort of political or conservative sentiment.

That changed slightly during his set. "Drinkin' Class" is a blue-collar country rocker but the second of his three songs was a new one called "It Ain't Easy Bein' Country" that the live audience celebrated. Soon he gave way to Kid Rock.

To no surprise, he opened with "Bawitdaba" but this was a shortened version. After a momentary fade to black, he was re-introduced, this time as Robert Ritchie.

Yep, Kid Rock performed under his real name. Was it good? We're not sure yet but it sure was different.

The song was Cody Johnson's "Tiil You Can't," which he teased pre-show. From a stool he sang a slow earnest version of the song that was drenched in country music (was that John Anderson on guitar?). Then he dropped a new third verse on the people.

"There’s a book that’s sitting in your house somewhere that could use some dusting off / There’s a man that died for all our sins hanging from the cross / You can give your live to Jesus and he’ll give you a second chance / Til you can’t," he sang.

Turning Point USA Halftime Show Set List:

Brantley Gilbert

"Real American"

"Dirt Road Anthem"

Gabby Barrett

"I Hope"

"Good Ones"

Lee Brice

"Drinkin' Class"

"It Ain't Easy Bein' Country"

"Hard 2 Love"

Kid Rock

"Bawitadaba"

"Til You Can't" (Cody Johnson Cover)

Overall, this was a high-dollar production with lights, some pyrotechnics and very little controversy. The four artists played their hits without recognizing the NFL's halftime show performer or any of the division in America.

Charlie Kirk's memory was front row, but not center stage. Tributes at the beginning and end (and before Brice's new song) were the extend of it. No political figures appeared aside from an early stream message from Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

This show aired on TPUSA and Charlie Kirk YouTube, as well as streamers like Rumble and X. Additionally, it was carried on the Daily Wire, Real America’s Voice, Trinity Broadcasting Network, Charge!, The National News Desk, New Tang Dynasty (NTD) and One America News.