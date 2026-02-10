You only need to look at the comments in a social media post promoting Lee Brice's new song "Country Nowadays" to see that not everyone embraced the sentiment.

The song isn't out yet, but he's shared a significant clip from his performance and noted that it's available for pre-save.

Brice performed the song during Turning Point USA's All-American Halftime Show on Sunday night (Feb. 8).

Full lyrics are below, but here is the part that got people heated:

"I just want to cut my grass, feed my dogs, wear my boots / Not turn the TV on, sit and watch the evening news / Be told if I tell my own daughter that little boys ain’t little girls / I’d be up the creek in hot water in this cancel-your ass-world."

This was the only time one of the four performers touched on controversy, and Brice chose one country fans are very familiar with.

In 2022, Jason Aldean and Maren Morris engaged in a heated social media feud over gender identity. Country fans were reminded of the issue when Bad Bunny was thought to be preparing to perform at Super Bowl LX in a dress.

That never happened.

A BMI repertoire search shows Brice co-wrote "Country Nowadays" with Matt Alderman and Nate Kenyon. Early on the trio do seek and find nuance in conversations that are often boiled down to left-or-right politics.

The song's narrator identifies as a conservative but also struggles with gun violence.

It gets a little risky when he tries to distance himself from bad news that so many others are living, but that's not where he's likely to get the most negative attention.

The chorus — It ain’t easy being country / In this country nowadays — begs for this response: try being country when you're Black, or Hispanic, or even when you're a woman.

While social media response to his TPUSA performance was mixed, response to his post that the song is coming out soon was resoundingly positive.

It's not clear when he'll drop "Country Nowadays" or if it will be released as an official single. His current radio single is clever love song called "Killed the Man."

Lee Brice, "Country Nowadays" Lyrics:

“I just want to catch my fish, drive my truck, drink my beer / And not wake up to all this stuff I don’t want to hear / Like the same kind of gun I hunt with / Just killed another man / Only thing mine ever shot was / Deer from my deer stand.

I just want to cut my grass, feed my dogs, wear my boots / Not turn the TV on, sit and watch the evening news / Be told if I tell my own daughter that little boys ain’t little girls / I’d be up the creek in hot water in this cancel-your ass-world.

Chorus:

It ain’t easy being country / In this country nowadays / The direction the finger’s pointing / When everything goes up in flames / Saying I’m some right-wing devil / Because I was down South Jesus raised / It ain’t easy being country / In this country nowadays.

I just wanna cut my grass, watch my game, say my prayers / Not get a picture of a flag up in flames while people cheer / Oh the same one my grandaddy fought for / Stomped on like it’s trash / I’m a downright hateful monster / If I back the blue and badge.

Repeat Chorus

Because I have my morals / And a small-town point of view / You assume that you don’t like me means that I don’t like you too

It ain’t easy being country in this country nowadays / In this country nowadays.