Lee Brice gave his first interview after his controversial Turning Point USA All-American Halftime Show performance and within it, he announced the upcoming release of special "Kiss My Fish" merchandise.

Seems like the singer is leaning into the funny side of all the backlash he's gotten since he played the Kid Rock-led alternative halftime show back on Feb. 8.

A lot of that backlash had to do with politics, and not just because the TP USA show was billed as a patriotic alternative to the Spanish-singing Super Bowl headliner Bad Bunny.

Brice caught criticism for debuting his song "Country Nowadays," where he sings disparagingly about a world where the evening news tells him that he'll be canceled if he teaches his daughter that "little boys ain't little girls."

But that's not the part of the backlash that gave Brice the idea for his new merch line.

What Does Kiss My Fish Mean?

In the song "Country Nowadays," Brice sings, "I just wanna catch my fish." But the Internet heard, "I just wanna kiss my fish."

Instead of being upset that the internet made a meme out of his performance, Brice latched onto the humor by announcing that he is putting special "Kiss My Fish" merchandise into his store online.

Brice told Big D and Bubba, "Now I got a store and I'm like, 'Thank you for the million dollar idea.'"

Brice continued, "Those hats will be in in like 4 days." Note that this interview took place on Friday (Feb. 20), meaning that the "Kiss My Fish" hats should be hitting Brice's online store any day now.

I just checked and as of time of publish, the hats had yet to arrive at his official store.

Not only is Brice embracing the "Kiss My Fish" thing, he has already started saying it on stage while performing "Country Nowadays."

Brice explained on the radio show that he doesn't have social media apps on his phone and he doesn't let his kids use social media at all, so he has been able to use the 'Ignorance is bliss' factor to the fullest when it came to the Turning Point USA All-American Halftime Show backlash.

Enough about backlash, lets get positive and check out some good old clean American TV shows to watch.

