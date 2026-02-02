Kid Rock will lead a group of four country singers performing at the Turning Point USA All-American Halftime Show on Sunday (Feb. 8). The other three are established hitmakers, including one American Idol winner.

After months of speculation, the group announced a lineup on Monday (Feb. 2). Four total performers were announced but several key questions about the halftime show remain.

Turning Point USA Halftime Show Performers

In addition to Kid Rock, Lee Brice, Brantley Gilbert and Gabby Barrett will perform during the Turning Point USA All-American Halftime Show. Brice and Barrett co-signed the announcement with posts on their own social media pages.

Kid Rock and Gilbert are both part of this summer's Rock the Country Festival series.

This halftime show was created in response to Bad Bunny's selection as halftime performer during Super Bowl LX.

More All-American Halftime Show Details

The format for this performance is one of several questions yet to be answered. Four artists are a lot for a 20-minute-long set and no one in this group had collaborated naturally prior to Sunday.

Also unclear is if the performance will be live, where it will originate or even if all four will perform from the same venue. At this point there's nothing to indicate an audience is welcome to witness the show live.

How To Watch the Turning Point USA Halftime Show

There are several ways to watch TPUSA’s halftime show, with YouTube being the most familiar. The organization plans to stream it on its own YouTube channel as well as the Charlie Kirk Show’s YouTube channel.

Additionally, it will be available on both the platform’s Rumble (YouTube alternative) channels, and the TPUSA X page.

The more traditional options may not be available in your home, or with your cable or streaming setup. Here are seven channels slated to cover this show:

The Daily Wire

Real America’s Voice

Trinity Broadcasting Network

Charge!

The National News Desk

New Tang Dynasty (NTD)

One America News

Kid Rock is the most outspoken conservative among the four artists. Gilbert has made his gun rights views known and spoken about other issues to a less extent. Brice and Barrett have not vocally supported one political party or the other, beyond a comment or reaction to a social media post.

Of the four, only Brice ("Killed a Man") currently has a song on country radio charts. Collectively, though they have many No. 1 hits from which to choose a set list.