Erika Kirk did not make an appearance during Turning Point USA’s All-American Halftime Show during the 2026 Super Bowl on Sunday (Feb. 8).

The alternative halftime show — organized by Turning Point USA — featured performances from Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett, and included a tribute honoring Erika’s late husband, Charlie Kirk, the organization’s founder.

After the event, Erika shared a message on X praising the show and those involved.

“The @TPUSA All-American Halftime Show was so incredible. Charlie would’ve absolutely loved it,” she wrote. “Thank you to the millions that tuned in. I’m so proud of our entire team, staff, and the artists who believed in the vision and mission.”

She also emphasized the values behind the event, adding, “It’s okay to love Jesus and your country.”

Erika closed the post with a personal note: “I love you Charlie baby, this is all for you.”

Tribute to Charlie Kirk

During the broadcast, the show featured a tribute honoring Charlie, who was killed in September 2025 at age 31.

A slideshow of photos featuring Charlie, Erika, and their family played on screen as a voiceover of Charlie reflected on faith, family, and purpose.

“I want to honor God in all that I do,” Charlie said. “I want to be a great husband, a great father. I want to serve this country. I want to try to continue to lead this movement.”

The tribute concluded with Charlie’s voice saying, “The more often that you choose the deep, the difficult, but the right path over the easy path is one that will reward you, your family and this beautiful nation.”

A title card followed that read, “In loving memory of our founder and CEO, Charlie Kirk,” accompanied by a Bible verse.

About the All-American Halftime Show

Turning Point USA announced its plans for an alternative halftime show in October 2025, following the NFL's revelation that Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny would headline the official Super Bowl halftime performance.

The organization described the event as being centered on “faith, family, and freedom.”

The All-American Halftime Show aired ahead of the NFL broadcast and was streamed on platforms including YouTube, following a last-minute change. Turning Point USA cited licensing restrictions that prevented the show from airing on X.

Earlier this month, Erika said the event was intended to honor her husband’s memory.

“He would be fist-pumping at this. He would be so stoked,” she said in a Fox News interview. “What better way to honor him than to be able to offer an alternative to families.”