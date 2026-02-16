A Sheridan, Wyo., man was arrested earlier this month and charged with sending death threat messages over Facebook to country singer Tanner Usrey.

According to the Sheridan Press, Baptiste Brafford was charged with sending threatening messages to Usrey ahead of Usrey's scheduled show in Rapid City, S.D., on Feb. 6.

He allegedly implied that Usrey might suffer a fate similar to Charlie Kirk, the conservative commentator who was assassinated during a speaking engagement in Utah last September.

What Threatening Messages Did Tanner Usrey Allegedly Receive Before His South Dakota Show?

"Don't come to Rapid City, you could end up 'Charlie Kirk' spreading that same hate. It be an arrow though," one of the messages reads.

Read More: Charlie Kirk Shot + Killed at Utah Speaking Event

"Hey a 30-06 (thirty-ought-six) would blow your head off. That's what killed Charlie Queen yet didn't blow his head off. You think it was an 06 (ought-six) but any good ole boy knows that was a .223 at best," the message continued.

What Happened After Tanner Usrey Allegedly Received Death Threats?

By Feb. 4, screenshots of the reported threats were forwarded to the Sheridan Police Department, the Sheridan Press reports. In conversation with police, when asked if he felt the threat was legitimate, Usrey said that he didn't know and that "people are crazy."

Law enforcement reached Brafford at his residence, where he admitted to sending the messages about one month prior, but said he was "drunk" when he sent them and that he had deleted them since.

Brafford was arrested on Feb. 4 and charged with misdemeanor telephonic threats. He entered a not guilty plea and was released from the Sheridan County Detention Center after meeting a $5,000 cash-only bond.

The Sheridan County Circuit Court has set a scheduling conference for March 10.

Did Tanner Usrey Play His South Dakota Show After Allegedly Receiving Death Threats?

Yes. Central States Fair, Inc. confirmed to Taste of Country that he played the venue on Feb. 6 as scheduled.

It's unclear why Usrey would be a target in this alleged crime. There's also no apparent connection between the country singer and Charlie Kirk, or between Usrey and the political viewpoints that Kirk was known for espousing.

How Did Charlie Kirk Die?

Charlie Kirk was shot and killed on Sept. 10 during an event at Utah Valley University. He was 31 years old.

Read More: Who Are Charlie Kirk's Wife + Kids?

Authorities have arrested Tyler Robinson and charged him with the killing.

Millions across the country joined in in-person or virtual memorial events in the wake of Kirk's death.

Read More: Kid Rock, Turning Point USA's Halftime Show — The NFL Should Be Worried

His wife, Erika Kirk, was named CEO of his nonprofit youth organization — Turning Point USA — and has continued to further his message. Most recently, Turning Point USA helmed an alternative halftime show event during Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show, featuring country stars Lee Brice, Brantley Gilbert and Gabby Barrett alongside headliner Kid Rock.

Who is Tanner Usrey?

A Texas native who cites Whiskey Myers, George Strait and Wade Bowen as some of his biggest influences, Usrey has been steadily climbing in country music since signing his label deal in 2023. He released his debut album, Crossing Lines, in 2023.

Usrey's songs have also been featured in shows such as Yellowstone and Landman, as well as on the soundtrack of Twisters.