Conservative commentator and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was shot and killed Wednesday during an event at Utah Valley University, prompting an outpouring of grief and tributes from across the country music community.

President Trump confirmed the news of Kirk's death in a post on Truth Social, calling the activist "great and even legendary."

What We Know So Far

Conservative commentator and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was fatally shot in the neck Wednesday (Sept. 10) during an event at Utah Valley University.

The shooting occurred under a white event tent on campus during the “American Comeback” speaking series.

Kirk was shot in the neck, hospitalized, and was in critical condition, according to the Associated Press, before his death was later confirmed.

According to CNN the suspect is not yet in custody, despite the school saying earlier that police did have someone in custody.

The FBI is monitoring the situation and local authorities are investigating.

Who Was Charlie Kirk?

Charlie Kirk, 31, was a political activist and the founder of Turning Point USA, a nonprofit organization that promotes free speech and free markets on high school and college campuses.

He was a frequent conservative media commentator with a large social media following and regular television appearances. Kirk was married with two young children.

Country Community Mourns on Social Media

News of Charlie Kirk’s shooting quickly reached the country music world, where artists and fans took to social media to share prayers and words of support for his recovery and later to mourn his death.

The outspoken patriot, Lee Greenwood was one of the first country artists to reach out when Kirk, at the time, was in critical condition.

Then, once confirmed dead, Greenwood wrote a lengthy post about the political figure.

"Charlie Kirk was one of the best," he begins. "Passionate, wise, and fair. He spoke truth, welcomed open dialogue, and sought God's wisdom daily."

With a solo photo of Kirk, Randy Houser questioned where our country has gone to end up with someone dead. The bulk of the post is more politically fueled, but the end did send prayers to Kirk's family.

"Who are we? What have we become? This is what political division has created. The media have profited from the great separation," he begins.

"This could absolutely be strike 2 or even 3 of something nobody wants to see coming … the value of human life is almost non existent and the pool is almost dry. Sad, sad day. Prayers for his beautiful family. God please give them peace."

"I don’t even know what to say anymore. Charlie was one of the greatest young patriots this country has ever seen," Parker McCollum writes.

"Thank you for standing up for what so many of us believe so strongly. May God have mercy on your soul and watch over your precious family."

Granger Smith's wife Amber spoke to who Charlie was in Christ.

"Well done, good and faithful servant," she writes.

Both Jason Aldean and his wife posted tributes. For Aldean, he reposted the Taste of Country in memory social post.

Brittany sent prayers prior to Kirk's death.

Gabby Barrett posted to her stories. It was short, but summarized what many other posts have echoed.

"Sickening," she writes. "Praying for his family."

The FBI and ATF are investigating, and the suspected shooter is still at large. Kirk is survived by his wife Erika, and their 3-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son.