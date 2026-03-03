President Donald Trump has just awarded the Medal of Honor to three United States Army soldiers, with two of the commendations awarded posthumously.

CNN reports that Trump held a formal ceremony at the White House on Monday (March 2), saying "There’s no ceremony that can be more important than this," as he welcomed family members of the honored.

Who Received the Medal of Honor on March 2?

Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Terry P. Richardson was recognized for actions during the Vietnam War that were credited with saving the lives of 85 other service members.

His commendation reads, "His gallant and selfless actions on Sept. 14, 1968, spared the lives of 85 fellow soldiers."

Staff Sgt. Michael H. Ollis, who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2013, was recognized for valor during the combat that resulted in his death.

His commendation reads, "With complete disregard for his own safety, he positioned himself between the insurgent and the Coalition Forces Officer, who had been wounded and unable to walk. Staff Sergeant Ollis fired on the insurgent and incapacitated him, but as he approached the insurgent, the latter’s suicide vest was denotated, mortally wounding him."

Master Sgt. Roderick W. Edmonds, who died in 1985, was recognized for his leadership and resistance as a prisoner of war in Germany during World War II.

His commendation reads, "Without regard for his own life Master Sergeant Edmonds gallantly led these prisoners in a relentless pursuit of opposition and resistance, forcing the Germans to abandon the camp leaving the 1,200 American prisoners behind."

