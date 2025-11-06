The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is slashing U.S. airline flights by 10 percent due to the ongoing government shutdown, leaving travelers worried about their upcoming plans.

Read on to find out how the upcoming changes will affect you.

Why Is the FAA Cutting Flights?

The Associated Press reports that the FAA is cutting back flights in the U.S. in response to the ongoing government shutdown, which is now the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

That has put a massive strain on air traffic controllers, who are still required to work during the shutdown but are not getting paid.

Consequently, there have been major staffing issues in the industry, and they're getting worse as the shutdown drags on, leading to the unprecedented move.

Which Flights Will Be Affected by the FAA Cutbacks?

According to the AP, the FAA will issue a list of 40 "high-volume markets" where it is reducing flights before those changes go into effect on Friday (Nov. 7).

Aviation analytics firm Cirium estimates that the cuts could impact up to 1,800 flights and more than 268,000 seats.

“I’m not aware in my 35-year history in the aviation market where we’ve had a situation where we’re taking these kinds of measures,” FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said during a press conference on Wednesday (Nov. 5). “We’re in new territory in terms of government shutdowns.”

Why Is the Government Shut Down?

The government went into shutdown on Oct. 1 after Republicans and Democrats in the Senate could not come to terms on an appropriations bill to fund the government, as USA Today reports.

Democrats are pushing back against what they say are deep cuts to healthcare, including Medicaid, as well as subsidies for the Affordable Care Act. Republicans have said those issues should not be directly tied to funding the government.

They remain deadlocked on the issues as the shutdown continues with no end in sight.

How Are the Airlines Responding to the FAA Cuts?

KHOU 11 in Houston reports that United Airlines will begin "rolling adjustments" to schedules in order to give travelers several days' notice, and the airline will notify customers of any changes via app, text alert or its website.

Southwest Airlines says it will keep passengers informed using their contact information, and in most cases, the airline will automatically rebook any canceled flights.

Passengers will be eligible for a refund if their flights are canceled and they choose not to travel. Keep up to date at the Southwest website.

American Airlines says it will also keep passengers informed of any changes, but the airline does not expect for the upcoming changes to impact the majority of its customers. Check the website or AA app for any updates.

Delta Airlines also expects for the majority of its flights to proceed as normal, but they will be notifying passengers of any changes, as well.

Delta passengers will be allowed to change, cancel, or refund their flights — including Basic Economy fares — with no penalties during the cuts.

When Will Normal Air Travel Resume?

That remains unclear as Republicans and Democrats still remain at an impasse over the issues driving the shutdown.

At Wednesday's news briefing, Bedford said that even if the shutdown ends before Friday, the FAA won't resume normal flight schedules until the agency is able to address its staffing issues.