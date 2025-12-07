George Strait was among the elite class of 2025 Kennedy Center honorees who received medals at the White House's Oval Office on Saturday (Dec. 6).

U.S. president Donald Trump presented the honorees with their medals, calling the assembled artists "a group of icons whose work and accomplishments have inspired, uplifted and unified millions and millions of Americans."

He then placed a medal around each honoree's neck, beginning with Strait.

Watch George Strait Receive His Kennedy Center Medal

Strait was the first Kennedy Center Honoree Trump called up to receive his medal. The president introduced him as a "country music legend."

He also jokingly complimented Strait's hair during the moment. As Strait went to remove his cowboy hat so Trump could place the medal around his neck, Trump told him he didn't have to, since he thought they could fit the medal over the brim of the hat.

But when Strait did remove his hat, Trump continued, "Oh, he's got good hair. I'm surprised. Sometimes they take it off and it's not a lot."

"A little bit. I still got a little bit," Strait joked back with a smile.

Who Else Was Honored With a Kennedy Center Medal?

The class of honorees also included Sylvester Stallone, Gloria Gaynor, rock group Kiss and actor/comedian Michael Crawford.

Trump praised the group as the "very best in arts and culture" and said, "I know most of them and I've been a fan of all of them."

How Has the Kennedy Center Honors Ceremony Changed in 2025?

The Kennedy Center has been at the center of significant controversy since Trump took office for his second term in January 2025.

In February, he announced plans to clean house on the board of trustees and appoint himself as chairman of the board, per CNN.

He criticized the center's programming, specifically calling out drag shows featured in 2024, and vowed to personally reframe the trajectory of the arts institution.

The president also installed multiple figures close to him, including the center's new president Richard Grenell.

Those changes have brought backlash from artists and those formally involved with the center. Shonda Rimes, Ben Folds, Issa Rae and Renée Fleming are among those who have resigned from roles or canceled Kennedy Center events in response.

Trump announced the 2025 honorees in August, saying that he was "about 98 percent involved" in choosing this year's crop, and adding that he "turned down" several artists in consideration because they were "too woke."

That's a change from previous years, as Kennedy Center honorees have historically been selected by a committee.

The medals that each honoree received were also new. CBS reports that the medals Trump placed around each artist's neck were created and designed by jeweler Tiffany & Co., and bore the Kennedy Center's image with rainbow colors on one side.

The other side features the honoree's name and the date of the ceremony.

The Kennedy Center's traditional rainbow ribbon with three gold plates has been replaced with a navy blue ribbon.

At past ceremonies, recipients have been awarded their medallions at the annual State Department dinner for honorees, not in the Oval Office like they did in 2025. Trump attended that dinner on Saturday night, and he's also said he will attend and host the Kennedy Center Honors program, which is being taped on Sunday (Dec. 7.)

That event, which will feature tribute speeches and performances, will air on CBS and Paramount+ later this month.

What Country Stars Have Been Kennedy Center Honors Recipients in the Past?

Many country stars have been recognized by the Kennedy Center over the years.

Among them are Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, George Jones, Garth Brooks, Loretta Lynn, Merle Haggard and Reba McEntire.