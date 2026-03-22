Vince Gill says it was a "hard yes" to speak and sing at the Kennedy Center Honors in late 2025, despite the fact that the venue has become a controversial one during U.S. President Donald Trump's second term.

The reason why he was so willing to play the event had nothing to do with politics. He was there to tribute his longtime friend and one of the night's honorees, George Strait.

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"George has been my friend for 43 years and I did it for George," Gill explains during a new appearance on Rolling Stone's Nashville Now podcast.

Why Did Vince Gill Perform at the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors?

Gill had the honor of speaking on Strait's behalf. Later on in the night, he'd sing Strait's "Troubadour," becoming one of three to perform during the tribute (Brooks & Dunn and Miranda Lambert also sang for Strait.)

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Several artists have turned down performance slots at the Kennedy Center in recent years due to changes in the venue from Trump's administration. But Gill says he didn't want to highlight that controversy.

"I'm not gonna try to make a point. I'm not gonna try to encourage anybody else to think like I do. You don't see me out there stumping for anybody," the singer reflected.

What Does Vince Gill Think of President Trump?

Gill didn't directly name Trump in his interview with Rolling Stone, but he made it clear who he was talking about — and that he's not a huge fan of the administration.

"I don't have very much respect for the kind of person you're talking about," the singer said. "And I'm not a political guy. I'm not gonna run somebody down. It's not in my way to do that."

"I met the man twice and was completely uninspired," Gill continued. "I just can't fathom treating people that way on any level."

What is the Controversy Surrounding the Kennedy Center?

In February 2025, Trump announced plans to clean house on the board of trustees and appoint himself as chairman of the board, per CNN.

He criticized the center's programming, specifically calling out drag shows featured in 2024, and vowed to personally reframe the trajectory of the arts institution.

The president also installed multiple figures close to him, including the center's new president Richard Grenell.

Those changes have brought backlash from artists and those formally involved with the center. Shonda Rimes, Ben Folds, Issa Rae and Renée Fleming are among those who have resigned from roles or canceled Kennedy Center events in response.

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Trump announced the 2025 honorees in August, saying that he was "about 98 percent involved" in choosing this year's crop, and adding that he "turned down" several artists in consideration because they were "too woke."

That's a change from previous years, as Kennedy Center honorees have historically been selected by a committee.

What Are Vince Gill's Political Beliefs?

Gill says he doesn't fall fully on either side of the spectrum, admitting that "you can call me woke, you can call me Bible-thumper, you can call me all those things and I think a lot of them are true."

He doesn't speak publicly about his politics very often. "The moment you do, you p--s off half the people right away," the singer points out.

Vince Gill George Strait Kennedy Center Honors Paul Morigi, Getty Images loading...

"And it's not that I'm afraid...but it's not part of my DNA to draw attention to myself, so I stay out of the fray," Gill continues. "I want people to be kind to each other."

He stressed that that kindness is what's really important, and says that it would solve quite a bit of the current cultural divide between right and left.

"Both sides are equally as ugly to me, and deserve a good bit of the reason why it is the way it is," Gill adds. "Kindness would cure it all."