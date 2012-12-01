Top 10 Vince Gill Songs

Vince Gill's songs are some of the most-demanded in country music. The Country Music Hall of Famer enjoyed a long slow steady climb to the top, but since his arrival, he's been a favorite, whether singing his own Grammy-winning hits or backing up other artists from all formats of music.

Gill's journey began in bluegrass, with a move to the Pure Prairie League, where his voice was heard on pop radio singing 'Let Me Love You Tonight.' Finally, in the '80s he'd land a deal with RCA, but chart success was few and far between. In 1990, Gill was finished paying his dues when MCA released 'When I Call Your Name' and his star finally rose. This list of Vince Gill songs captures his best, from early hits like 'Never Knew Lonely' to gems like 'I Still Believe in You' and award-winning duets with Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire.