The Top 30 Country Songs About Death, Ranked

Country music is all about getting honest and real -- and singing about death is just about as raw and real as it gets.

Though the song are often very sad, they also provide catharsis for grieving fans who need an outlet to process their own emotions. Plus, sadness isn't as ubiquitous as you might think, in a list of songs about death. In fact, our No. 1 pick is full of hope, peace and the joy that comes along with shedding earthly sorrow and suffering.

On this list, you'll find some of the best-loved songs in the country genre, period. Many of them are among the most award-winning country songs that have ever been released. There's just something about country music that people can turn to time and time again, whenever they need help making sense of their pain and grief.

Alongside those country classics, you'll find a few deep cuts and hidden gems from the worlds of alt-country and folk. We've searched high and low to bring you the best songs that deal with every aspect of death. Whether you're running from it, making peace with it, have lost someone to it or are staring down the barrel of a loved one's passing -- this list has something for everyone.