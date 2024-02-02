Country listeners don't just fall in love with their favorite artists, they fall in love with the whole family.

Young superstars like Thomas Rhett and Kane Brown often share snapshots of their personal lives with their fans, allowing them to follow along through every birthday, skinned knee and kindergarten graduation.

The younger generation of artists are mostly parents to little kids, but some older stars' children have grown up in the limelight.

For example, many fans of Reba McEntire have known her son Shelby ever since he was born, and now he's all grown up, with a career as a NASCAR driver!

And who could forget Elvis Presley's only daughter, who already had a legion of fans when she was just a newborn, and then grew up to have a life-long career in entertainment?

Flip through the gallery below to get all caught up on what life is like for the kids of country stars like Willie Nelson, Toby Keith and Alan Jackson. Almost all of these kids grew up before fans' eyes, but they're fully-fledged adults now, and some of them even have country music careers of their own.

