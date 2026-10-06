Country music is a genre that is rooted in old-fashioned, traditional values, and one of those values is marriage.

Some of country music's most beloved stars aren't just singers in the hearts and minds of their fans. They're also role models for what it means to have a long and happy marriage.

Which Country Music Couples Have Been Married the Longest?

Country music's longest marriages include the King of Country himself.

George Strait and his wife, Norma, have been married since 1971, and they're still going strong more than 50 years later.

Alan Jackson and his wife, Denise, have been married since 1979, and here's an interesting fact: She didn't even have to change her name when they wed, because her maiden name was also Jackson.

READ MORE: Here Are the Shortest Marriages in Country Music

Martina McBride, Ricky Skaggs, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill and many more artists are among the country singers with the longest marriages.

Ronnie Milsap, Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, George Jones and more are among the country stars who took the "'til death do us part" part of their vows seriously. Those artists were all married for decades, staying together until the death of one spouse.

Who Are the Happiest Couples in Country Music?

Some of country music's other younger happiest couples haven't been married as many years (yet!), but their marriages are no less happy. Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren, are one good example of a couple we won't be surprised to see make it to very old age together.

Scroll though the pictures blow to see which country artists have had the longest and happiest marriages in country music.

Learn Which Country Couples Have Been Married the Longest See which country couples have been married the longest. At No. 1 it's a couple who have been married for nearly 60 years! Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes