Alan Jackson fans would expect to find his many awards at his downtown Nashville museum. They'd certainly look for stage outfits, album cover duds and maybe even a few of the guitars he picked across his 40+ year career.

A partial inventory of the 600 artifacts available proves the museum is quite a bit more immersive.

Alan Jackson's museum opened at 121 3rd Ave. South in Nashville in June 2026.

It's in the same building as his Silverbelly Distillery (whiskey).

Jackson retired from touring last summer, with one final show at Nashville's Nissan Stadium.

Related: More Country Stars Retiring In 2026

Courtesy of the Alan Jackson Museum Alan Jackson Museum Pictures

The Alan Jackson museum pulls items and photographs from his entire life and career, including early childhood pieces (like his very first cowboy hat), tokens from his courtship of wife Denise, every major award he’s won and his Hall of Fame induction plaques.

If you bought all of his albums, you’ll spy the outfits he wore on many of the covers and maybe even learn about the writing of some of his most famous songs.

Certain items are a bit more unusual but honestly it’s probably what AJ fans will come to see. We picked three noted by museum curators.

A piece of metal from the World Trade Center

After writing and recording “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning),” Alan Jackson began to collect gifts from survivors of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, or people closely associated with the response. That includes a piece of stone from the Pentagon in Washington D.C., an honorary chief’s helmet from the NYFD and a piece of metal from the World Trade Center.

Courtesy of the Alan Jackson Museum Courtesy of the Alan Jackson Museum

The boots, jeans and water ski from his “Chattahoochee” music video

Is this Alan Jackson’s most iconic outfit? A good portion of the music video for “Chattahoochee” finds him water-skiing in a pair of ripped up blue jeans and a cowboy hat. It turns out Jackson used to be a really talented water skier!

The paper bag that held the songs he brought to Nashville



Alan Jackson carried a brown grocery sack filled with cassettes when he moved to Nashville and apparently he kept it. This might be the most famous grocery bag in human history.