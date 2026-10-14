Dolly Parton's estate is currently suing her longtime head of security, her nephew Bryan Seaver, and from the looks of things, the complex and confusing case is only going to get stranger as it moves forward.

Did Dolly Parton's Estate File a Restraining Order Against Her Nephew?

Yes.

Parton's longtime manager, Danny Nozell, requested the restraining order in September in response to alleged threats Seaver made against him and others, as well as other erratic behavior.

Bryan Seaver is the son of Dolly Parton's sister, Cassie Parton, and he served as Parton's head of security until her death.

Nozell has also filed a lawsuit accusing Seaver of personal and professional threats.

Seaver was fired as head of security in September, just weeks after the beloved entertainer's death on Aug. 25.

Nozell's filing included several threatening messages he claims Seaver sent to him and others.

What Is the Lawsuit Over Dolly Parton's Estate?

Nozell currently runs She's Alive LLC, a company created to oversee Parton's professional trust.

Seaver operates Squadron Augmented Protection Services, LLC.

He was the family member who announced Parton's death via a social media video.

The legal filing alleges extortion, coercion and threats that have led to employees quitting, refusing to come into the office or needing personal security.

The filing sought a restraining order, and a judge granted it based on the repeated threats cited in the complaint, as well as the alleged demands for payment and Seaver’s “claimed access to weapons, experience with violence, and intention to retaliate," the Associated Press reports.

According to Nashville's Tennessean newspaper, Seaver has been ordered to stay 1,000 feet from any employee of She's Alive and cease any and all communication with anyone tied to the company.

What Did Dolly Parton's Nephew Say in His Text Messages?

While TMZ reported the story early, Variety was first to publish disturbing text messages in which Seaver allegedly referred to himself as an arms dealer.

READ MORE: Dolly Parton's 11 Siblings: Everything We Know

"I’m not an entertainment person. I’m a killer," reads one message described in the filing.

"I sold 27 million $ worth of ammunition and arms to the Haitian Police on day Dolly died. Entertainment is not my game. I have spent my career breaking things and spying on African and Arab leaders. And protecting Dolly."

He appeared to boast that he was a threat in additional messages, and one promised a podcast "dedicated to ruining Dolly's brand partnerships" if he wasn't paid.

"Her money better be bigger than I can make elsewhere or I’m going to f--k everyone," he wrote, according to the legal brief.

Seaver told TMZ that nothing in the lawsuit was meant as a threat, claiming he was only having "rage talk" and crying on the phone with Nozell.

"I was talking frankly in a private way with Danny, who I thought was my friend, and he fancies himself a gangster," he said.

Has Dolly Parton's Nephew Responded to the Lawsuit From Her Estate ?

The AP reported that Parton's nephew, Bryan Seaver, represented himself in court on Oct. 3, asking the judge to delay a hearing that was set for Oct. 9 by approximately 10 days so he could have more time to find a lawyer and prepare a defense for the hearing.

The judge in the case subsequently postponed the hearing until later in October. Seaver's legal team says his side of the story "is coming."

According to USA Today, a statement from Seaver's legal team reads:

"Mr. Seaver has always been a private person, but he was chosen by his aunt, with his family’s approval, to make the announcement about Dolly’s passing,"

"He would have preferred to remain a private person as this ordeal has taken a toll on his family."

The statement adds:

While the family was grieving, the business manager went to Court and the media with a surprising and incomplete story. Seeing text messages that are misleading and taken out of context has been very hurtful to our client and his family.

The next hearing in the case is set for Oct. 20.

Dolly Parton: 80 Years and 80 Unforgettable Moments Dolly Parton 's best songs, top films, funniest quotes and most admirable charitable works make this list of 80 unforgettable moments.

The country queen turned 80 years old on Jan. 19, 2026. Consider this our birthday card, or a long letter that states all the ways she's appreciated. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes