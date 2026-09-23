Dolly Parton's nephew needs to remain nearly a quarter-mile away from any employee of her former manager. A judge in Nashville just granted a restraining order against Bryan Seaver, requested by Danny Nozell.

Bryan Seaver is Cassie Parton's son, and he was Parton's head of security until she died.

On Tuesday, a lawsuit accused Seaver of personal and professional threats. He was reportedley fired as head of security last week.

Nozell showed several threatening messages in recent weeks, which he says were sent by Seaver.

Dolly Parton Lawsuit, Explained

Nozell was selected to run She's Alive LLC, a company created to oversee Parton's professional trust. Seaver runs a Squardro Augmented Protection Services, LLC and fans will recall he was the one who announced Parton's death in a social media video.

The lawsuit alleges extortion, coercion and threats that have led to employees resigning, refusing to come into the office or needing personal security. It sought a restraining order, and that's what Davidson County Chancellor I'Ashea Myles gave him.

Per the Tennessean, Seaver needs to stay 1,000 feet from any employee of She's Alive and cut off any communication with those tied to the company.

Dolly Parton's Nephew's Text Messages

While TMZ reported the story early, Variety was first to publish text messages. Seaver allegedley referred to his role as an arms dealer. "I’m not an entertainment person. I’m a killer," reads one described in the filing. "I sold 27 million $ worth of ammunition and arms to the Haitian Police on day Dolly died. Entertainment is not my game. I have spent my career breaking things and spying on African and Arab leaders. And protecting Dolly."

Additional messages stressed that he was a threat and one promised a podcast "dedicated to ruining Dolly's brand partnerships" if he wasn't paid.

"Her money better be bigger than I can make elsewhere or I’m going to f--k everyone."

In response, Seaver told TMZ nothing in the lawsuit was a threat and that he was only having "rage talk" and crying on the phone with Nozell.

"I was talking frankly in a private way with Danny, who I thought was my friend, and he fancies himself a gangster," he says.

Dolly Parton: 80 Years and 80 Unforgettable Moments Dolly Parton 's best songs, top films, funniest quotes and most admirable charitable works make this list of 80 unforgettable moments.

The country queen turned 80 years old on Jan. 19, 2026. Consider this our birthday card, or a long letter that states all the ways she's appreciated. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes