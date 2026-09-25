Reba McEntire has one unanswered question about Dolly Parton that she knows she may have to wait a long time to resolve.

The country stars shared a friendship that spanned decades, and McEntire had a chance to honor that bond in a particularly personal way at the 2026 Primetime Emmys.

But there's one moment from the final weeks of Parton's life that McEntire can't help but think about: a phone call she never got the chance to return.

Reba Will Always Wonder About Dolly's Call

Parton called McEntire at the end of July while Reba was in a meeting. By the time she was able to return the call, she couldn't get through to Dolly.

Read More: Reba McEntire’s ‘Appalachian Memories’ Tribute Captures What Dolly Parton Meant to Country Music [Watch]

“She did call me the last of July, and I was in a meeting, and I missed her call,” McEntire told Entertainment Tonight.

The "Fancy" singer continued, “I tried to get back in touch with her and I couldn’t; never made a connection. And then when my buddy called me and said, ‘Dolly’s gone,’ I thought, ‘I’ll never know why she called me.’”

With a somber smile, McEntire added, “I’ll find out one day.”

Reba Remembers Dolly

Parton died in August at 80 after a brief battle with cancer. McEntire immediately took to social media to remember her friend.

Read More: Dolly Parton’s ‘Appalachian Memories’ History: A Father’s Story, Name Change + More

"Dolly, thank you for all the wonderful things you did for us here on earth. Your love, your music and you gave so much with your huge huge heart. There will never ever be another you. We will remember and cherish every memory and every note you ever played and sang." she wrote.

Thank you, Lord, for Dolly. She’s gonna have a blast in heaven singing all her favorite songs with all her family and friends who have gone on before her. I’ll never forget the first time I met you and I’ll never forget our last conversation. I hold it with love in my heart. I will always love you.

McEntire's love for Parton was also on full display at the 2026 Primetime Emmys, where she performed “Appalachian Memories” as part of the tribute to her friend.

Kevin Winter, Getty Images Kevin Winter, Getty Images

But Reba didn't just show up and sing Dolly's song — she brought a piece of Dolly with her. McEntire wore Parton's own jewelry for the performance, including a butterfly ring and earrings.

Those little details made the tribute feel like something more than a performance; Reba was carrying Dolly with her onto that stage.