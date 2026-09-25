Dolly Parton was known for her kind words of encouragement, so it's no surprise she would take a moment to write a note to a once up-and-coming singer named Billy Ray Cyrus.

See Dolly Parton's Handwritten Note to Billy Ray Cyrus

The "Achy Break Heart" singer recently shared a special letter he received from Parton on social media. He said he's never shared this note before, but it's one of his most prized possessions, in addition to a letter he received from Johnny Cash.

"They are the hearts and minds of two of my heroes that both took the time to express their most personal and sincere thoughts to an ole Kentucky Boy," he writes in the caption.

The note reads as follows:

"I'm glad to be working with you," she writes. "I've been looking forward to it for a few weeks now. I'm proud of what's been going on with you. I too think you're special. I wish you even more success in the years to come.

"I'm sorry if I stammered and stuttered when I met you but I'm just like all the other girls these days (just a little older! ha)," she continues. "Thanks for the offer to sign pictures for my girls, your fans! They will love me for for it! Same goes if you need anything, Love, Dolly."

How Are Dolly Parton and Billy Ray Cyrus Connected?

Cyrus revealed that the country veteran wrote these kinds words shortly after they had met in Chicago back in 1992. That year, his smash hit "Achy Breaky Heart" was just starting to pick up speed. It was also the same year that he opened for her on a summer trek.

Their time together on the road would spark a decades-long friendship between the two. They became so close, Cyrus asked Parton to become the godmother of his daughter Miley Cyrus, who was born Nov. 23, 1992.

Parton and Cyrus would then go on to work on several projects together. Like the country hitmaker wrote in his post, they recorded "Romeo" with Tanya Tucker, Kathy Mattea and Mary Chapin Carpenter, performed on television specials, worked on the Disney series Hannah Montana and more.

Their final joint effort was a holiday song called "Christmas Where We Are."