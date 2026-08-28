See Inside Dolly Parton’s Charming California Cabin [Pictures]
Dolly Parton and her husband sold their cozy California cabin in 2024, and pictures show a property that's as charming and down-home as she was.
When Did Dolly Parton Sell Her California Cabin?
The country icon listed her 3-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom, 1,800-square-foot cabin in Idyllwild, Calif., for $499,000 on June 4, 2024, according to online property sites.
She accepted an offer and the deal went into pending on June 17, and finally closed on July 1.
Parton received $585,000 in the sale of her cabin.
The residence sits on just over a quarter of an acre of heavily wooded land, nestled into the hillside in a way that affords quiet and privacy, but also offers a balance of "rustic elegance and modern convenience," according to its listing.
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The highlights of the log residence include:
- A cathedral ceiling in the living room.
- A raised-hearth fireplace.
- An open concept in which the living room, kitchen and dining areas all flow together.
- Bedrooms on three separate floors, each with its own living space, bedroom and bathroom.
The exterior of the house is just as beautiful, featuring a large cedar tree with a swing, a deck with exceptional views and a pathway that wanders down to a creek.
Parton's husband, Carl Dean, died in March of 2025 after reportedly battling Alzheimer's for years.
Parton died on Aug. 25, 2026, after a brief battle with cancer.
Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Dolly Parton's California cabin.
PICTURES: See Inside Dolly Parton's Charming California Cabin
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
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PICTURES: See Inside Dolly Parton's Cozy California Cabin
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker